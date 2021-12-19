Williamson County Rescue Squad Chief Bowman Retires 20 Years of Service

After 20 years of dedicated service as the Chief of the Williamson County Rescue Squad, Todd Bowman retired on December 7th. Chief Bowman joined the Rescue Squad in 1991. He was named Rookie of the Year and quickly began to rise through the ranks of the department. Bowman was appointed as Chief in 2001. During his tenure as Chief, Bowman saw the population of Williamson County grow from 128,000 people to approximately 238,000 people as of 2019 according to the United States Census Bureau. Due to the large increase in population, 4 additional stations were added to the department during Bowman’s tenure.

At the December Membership Meeting of the Williamson County Rescue Squad, Bowman was presented with an ax and plaque thanking him for his years of service as chief of the department. Bowman spoke of several memorable incidents including the save of an individual from a structure fire, the 2010 flood, and the management of 2 different tornado events. He expressed his appreciation to the late Chief Eddie House who served as the Assistant Chief during Bowman’s tenure.

Although Bowman is retiring as Chief, he plans to continue his service with the Williamson County Rescue Squad as a Lifetime Member as well as operate Bowman’s Transmission Shop in Franklin.