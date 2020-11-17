Williamson County Property Transfers Oct. 26

By
Michael Carpenter
-
property transfers real estate

See where houses sold for October 26-30, 2020, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityStateZip
310000Mooreland1627 Volunteer CtBrentwoodTN37027
164000Pipkin Hills2729 Mollys CtSpring HillTN37174
175000205 Trinity RdFranklinTN37067
484000Raintree Forest9470 Foothills DrBrentwoodTN37027
499000Mckays Mill1306 Pickwick Park CtFranklinTN37067
242000Chapmans Retreat4017 Clinton LnSpring HillTN37174
350000Covington8569 Horton HwyCollege GroveTN37046
655000Willowmet2058 Willowmet LnBrentwoodTN37027
515000Founders Pointe203 Tyne DrFranklinTN37064
449950Hillsboro Acres1172 Brookside DrFranklinTN37069
402120Burtonwood Add7000 Thrush PlSpring HillTN37174
229999Shirebrook204 Oldbury Pvt LnSpring HillTN37174
20000004860 Murfreesboro RdArringtonTN37014
586615Westhaven4001 Hathaway StFranklinTN37064
979900Berry Farms Town Center6009 Captain Freeman PkwyFranklinTN37064
486500Glennmont1006 Glessner DrSpring HillTN37174
885000Highlands @ Ladd Park229 Snowden St WFranklinTN37064
479040Tollgate Village3421 Milford DrThompsons StationTN37179
336000Meadowgreen Acres131 Meadowgreen DrFranklinTN37069
4500000TroubadourHarlow DrCollege GroveTN37046
659000Carlisle1307 Barkleigh LnFranklinTN37064
286000Mooreland405 Flowerwood CtBrentwoodTN37027
807201Highlands @ Ladd Park3019 Portland CtFranklinTN37064
586724Foxglove Farm4061 Foxglove Farm DrFranklinTN37064
650000Kings Chapel4118 Old Light CirArringtonTN37014
19999874852 Murfreesboro RdArringtonTN37014
256900Picketts Ridge4004 Randall LnThompsons StationTN37179
1255000Princeton Hills5165 Remington DrBrentwoodTN37027
170000Whistle Stop Farms2113 Burgin DrThompsons StationTN37179
170000Whistle Stop Farms2247 Brakeman LnThompsons StationTN37179
855000Kirby Primm1607 Wilson PkBrentwoodTN37027
386000Forrest Crossing1115 Culpepper CirFranklinTN37064
650000Westhaven718 Pearre Springs WayFranklinTN37064
170000Whistle Stop Farms2243 Brakeman LnThompsons StationTN37179
620000Oakwood2203 Oakwood CtFranklinTN37064
450000Benevento1044 Maleventum WaySpring HillTN37174
200000Hardeman Springs6317 Percheron LnArringtonTN37014
1150000Valle Verde1615 Valle Verde DrBrentwoodTN37027
550631Mcdaniel Estates7575 Delancey DrCollege GroveTN37046
6350000Mallory Park1005 Flagpole CtBrentwoodTN37027
500000Vernon Gene & Penny5468 Old Hwy 96FranklinTN37064
2790000Johnson Cove6413 Johnson Chapel CirBrentwoodTN37027
271500Ridgeport1874 Portview DrSpring HillTN37174
470000Lockwood Glen508 Sydenham DrFranklinTN37064
1Hutchison Craig4921 Bethesda-Duplex RdCollege GroveTN37046
430931Copper Ridge3042 Boxbury LnSpring HillTN37174
780000Troubadour7044 Lanceleaf DrCollege GroveTN37046
419900The View @ Brentwood Pointe1835 Brentwood Pointe DrFranklinTN37067
679900Willowsprings125 Gardenia WayFranklinTN37064
826000Keystone1754 Masters DrFranklinTN37064
1150000Oman7016 Crews LnBrentwoodTN37027
410000Chestnut Springs9727 Northfork DrBrentwoodTN37027
490000Sullivan Farms316 Braveheart DrFranklinTN37064
495000Westhaven611 Cheltenham AveFranklinTN37064
753600Crossroads South7105 Crossroads Blvd #103BrentwoodTN37027
465000Brixworth1059 Brixworth DrThompsons StationTN37179
450000Grove8804 Saddlebay DrCollege GroveTN37046
1050000Remus Jerry5005 Remus Pvt LnThompsons StationTN37179
420000Twin Oaks1599 Birchwood CirFranklinTN37064
525000Berry Farms Town Center2027 Rural Plains CirFranklinTN37064
2200000Annandale298 Jones PkwyBrentwoodTN37027
1064792Montclair1774 Forsyth Park DrBrentwoodTN37027
461445Waters Edge2019 Flowing Creek DrFranklinTN37064
210000Strawberry FieldsStrawberry Pvt LnThompsons StationTN37179
170000Whistle Stop Farms2112 Burgin DrThompsons StationTN37179
1200000Tuscany Hills1603 Bernini PlBrentwoodTN37027
659000Arrington Retreat136 Sedona Woods TrlNolensvilleTN37135
415000Cherry Grove1602 Lantana DrThompsons StationTN37179
817500Belle Vista125 Azalea LnFranklinTN37064
1195000Montpier Farms102 Fox Hill CtFranklinTN37069
524230Woods @ Burberry Glen1894 Abbey Wood DrNolensvilleTN37135
170000Whistle Stop Farms2032 Conductor LnThompsons StationTN37179
170000Whistle Stop Farms2108 Burgin DrThompsons StationTN37179
709900Scales Farmstead404 Herring TrlNolensvilleTN37135
170000Whistle Stop Farms2109 Burgin DrThompsons StationTN37179
170000Whistle Stop Farms2215 Brakeman LnThompsons StationTN37179
1075000Durham Manor2446 Durham Manor DrFranklinTN37064
7000001954 -56 Burke Hollow RdNolensvilleTN37135
830000Carlisle1205 Vintage Grove LnFranklinTN37064
4300004250 Pate RdFranklinTN37064
467990Brixworth2938 Stewart Campbell PtSpring HillTN37174
455000Benevento East1033 Maleventum WaySpring HillTN37174
260000Swansons Ridge1723 Swansons Ridge DrFranklinTN37064
260500Baker Springs1014 Lowrey PlSpring HillTN37174
409900Forrest Crossing1808 Carrington CtFranklinTN37064
830000Garden Club1009 Candytuft CtFranklinTN37067
635023Enclave @ Dove Lake7756 Thayer RdNolensvilleTN37135
439360Waters Edge2013 Flowing Creek DrFranklinTN37064
840000Bridgemore Village3509 Robbins Nest RdThompsons StationTN37179
160000Vineyard Valley7214 Neills Branch DrCollege GroveTN37046
2204550Meacham HardingLeipers Creek RdFranklinTN37064
650000Mayberry Station1417 Mayberry LnFranklinTN37064
225000Chester7126 Birch Bark DrFairviewTN37062
569900Goose Creek2064 Goose Creek DrFranklinTN37064
825000The Governors Club7 Torrey Pines WayBrentwoodTN37027
3200000Avery6467 Penrose DrBrentwoodTN37027
250000Reserve @ Raintree Forest1604 Eastwood DrBrentwoodTN37027
757008Stephens Valley213 Meriwether BlvdNashvilleTN37221
1200000Westhaven707 Stonewater BlvdFranklinTN37064
630000Autumn Ridge1783 Witt Way DrSpring HillTN37174
632500Kings Chapel1128 Meadow Bridge LnArringtonTN37014
474900Silver Stream Farm2390 Orchard StNolensvilleTN37135
437000Ballenger Farms726 Cowan DrNolensvilleTN37135
2033000Murfreesboro RdArringtonTN37014
910000Hardeman SpringsWagonvale DrArringtonTN37014
435000Brenthaven8113 Maryland LnBrentwoodTN37027
340000Crowne Pointe2727 Nottingham CtThompsons StationTN37179
547730Westhaven3069 Hathaway StFranklinTN37064
588095Westhaven3087 Hathaway StFranklinTN37064
2104588Witherspoon1411 Newhaven DrBrentwoodTN37027
1095000Evans Estates905 Evans StFranklinTN37064
260900Westhaven849 Cheltenham AveFranklinTN37064
686600WesthavenCheltenham AveFranklinTN37064
778815Falls Grove7029 Farm Field DrCollege GroveTN37046
580000Westhaven2031 Erwin StFranklinTN37064
559900Cherry Grove Addition1999 Brisbane DrSpring HillTN37174
681029Lockwood Glen400 Dewar DrFranklinTN37064
500000Dallas Downs2545 Winder DrFranklinTN37064
286150Highlands @ Campbell2016 Morrison AveSpring HillTN37174
534000Brixworth1071 Brixworth DrThompsons StationTN37179
514900Mckays Mill1815 Charleston LnFranklinTN37067
524754Burberry Glen735 Ravensdowne DrNolensvilleTN37135
3481002060 Bungalow DrThompsons StationTN37179
552000Concord Country1303 Gen Macarthur DrBrentwoodTN37027
340000Lampley Tracy7514 Cox PkFairviewTN37062
759900Sturbridge Pointe816 Appomattox PlFranklinTN37064
514900Amelia Park1433 Casner LnFranklinTN37067
1225000Traditions9014 Carnival DrBrentwoodTN37027
245000Hardison Hills1101 Downs Blvd #101FranklinTN37064
445000Green Valley105 Moss LnFranklinTN37064
154900Grove8704 Belladonna DrCollege GroveTN37046
526896Otter Creek Springs7408 Swindon BlvdFairviewTN37062
2300000Hidden River2455 Hidden River LnFranklinTN37069
440720Tollgate Village3420 Milford DrThompsons StationTN37179
363000Chapmans Crossing2017 Fiona WaySpring HillTN37174
8800002807 Buckner LnSpring HillTN37174
975000Taramore9507 Elgin WayBrentwoodTN37027
2810000Hincheyville612 W Main StFranklinTN37064
1365000Grove8431 Heirloom BlvdCollege GroveTN37046
514500Forrest Crossing270 Rivermont CirFranklinTN37064
238000Hardison Hills1101 Downs Blvd #E-105FranklinTN37064
320000Shannon Glen1707 Whitt DrSpring HillTN37174
669500Westhaven916 Jewell AveFranklinTN37064
199000Grove8476 Heirloom BlvdCollege GroveTN37046
211500Grove8480 Heirloom BlvdCollege GroveTN37046
60000Kyles Creek7164 Kyles Creek DrFairviewTN37062
629000Watkins Creek3049 Cecil Lewis DrFranklinTN37067
699999Tap Root Hills3002 Halenwool CirFranklinTN37067
640000Mayberry Crossing1376 Hunter RdFranklinTN37064
653162Foxglove Farm4012 Foxglove Farm DrFranklinTN37064
6250004450 S Carothers RdFranklinTN37064
350000Forrest Crossing2051 Roderick CirFranklinTN37064
650000Horseshoe Bend912 Grapevine LnNashvilleTN37221
235000Brentwood Pointe842 Brentwood PointeBrentwoodTN37027
759900Brenthaven East8204 Sherwood Green CtBrentwoodTN37027
390000Tanyard Springs2008 Field Farm CtSpring HillTN37174
604500Raintree Forest1542 Lost Hollow DrBrentwoodTN37027
625000Oakleaf2205 Oakbranch CirFranklinTN37064
1691000Mcgavock Farms5261 Mcgavock RdBrentwoodTN37027
855000Stephens Valley249 Stephens Valley BlvdNashvilleTN37221
389000Maplewood401 Shadycrest LnFranklinTN37064
482500Mckays Mill1213 Bonnhaven DrFranklinTN37067
2158250Windstone833 Windstone BlvdBrentwoodTN37027
720000Lake Colonial1035 Valley Forge DrArringtonTN37014
500000Haarbauer Michael9560 Horton HwyCollege GroveTN37046
531000Cannonwood260 Dandridge DrFranklinTN37067
925000Cromwell1817 Burland CrescentBrentwoodTN37027
638015Scales Farmstead196 Broadgreen LnNolensvilleTN37135
12000006950 Cross Keys RdCollege GroveTN37046
90000Clayton Arnold RdThompsons StationTN37179
99500000Franklin ParkTower Circle PvtFranklinTN37067
100500000Franklin Park6700 Tower Circle PvtFranklinTN37067
4500000Franklin ParkTower Pvt CirFranklinTN37067
150000Franklin ParkTower Pvt CirFranklinTN37067
100000Franklin ParkTower Pvt CirFranklinTN37067
699000Mcdaniel Estates7471 Flatbush DrCollege GroveTN37046
1212473Traditions1908 Parade DrBrentwoodTN37027
250000Brentwood Pointe210 Brentwood PointeBrentwoodTN37027
1095000Brentmeade1004 Jones PkwyBrentwoodTN37027
510000Cannonwood249 Dandridge DrFranklinTN37064
485275Otter Creek Springs7004 Otter Springs DrFairviewTN37062
579000Westhaven2036 Erwin StFranklinTN37064
121266Woods @ Burberry Glen1001 Wadeslea LnNolensvilleTN37135
1950000Bethesda RdThompsons StationTN37179
769900Sleepy Hollow Pointe7430 Sleepy Hollow LnFairviewTN37062
3486360Grove8308 Shoreline CtCollege GroveTN37046
436700Farmington South1990 Berrys Chapel RdFranklinTN37069
170000Whistle Stop Farms2246 Brakeman LnThompsons StationTN37179
170000Whistle Stop Farms2270 Brakeman LnThompsons StationTN37179
170000Whistle Stop Farms2231 Brakeman LnThompsons StationTN37179
288000Spring Hill2503 Preston WaySpring HillTN37174
1270000Parkside @ Brenthaven8258 Frontier LnBrentwoodTN37027
307000Anderson Acres2108 Geneva DrThompsons StationTN37179
1685000Grove8630 Belladonna DrCollege GroveTN37046
275000Ridgeport2213 Newport DrSpring HillTN37174
597355Sullivan Farms303 Applecross DrFranklinTN37064

 

