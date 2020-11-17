Williamson County Property Transfers Oct. 26

See where houses sold for October 26-30, 2020, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|State
|Zip
|310000
|Mooreland
|1627 Volunteer Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|164000
|Pipkin Hills
|2729 Mollys Ct
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|175000
|205 Trinity Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|484000
|Raintree Forest
|9470 Foothills Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|499000
|Mckays Mill
|1306 Pickwick Park Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|242000
|Chapmans Retreat
|4017 Clinton Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|350000
|Covington
|8569 Horton Hwy
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|655000
|Willowmet
|2058 Willowmet Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|515000
|Founders Pointe
|203 Tyne Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|449950
|Hillsboro Acres
|1172 Brookside Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|402120
|Burtonwood Add
|7000 Thrush Pl
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|229999
|Shirebrook
|204 Oldbury Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|2000000
|4860 Murfreesboro Rd
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|586615
|Westhaven
|4001 Hathaway St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|979900
|Berry Farms Town Center
|6009 Captain Freeman Pkwy
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|486500
|Glennmont
|1006 Glessner Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|885000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park
|229 Snowden St W
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|479040
|Tollgate Village
|3421 Milford Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|336000
|Meadowgreen Acres
|131 Meadowgreen Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|4500000
|Troubadour
|Harlow Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|659000
|Carlisle
|1307 Barkleigh Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|286000
|Mooreland
|405 Flowerwood Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|807201
|Highlands @ Ladd Park
|3019 Portland Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|586724
|Foxglove Farm
|4061 Foxglove Farm Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|650000
|Kings Chapel
|4118 Old Light Cir
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|1999987
|4852 Murfreesboro Rd
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|256900
|Picketts Ridge
|4004 Randall Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|1255000
|Princeton Hills
|5165 Remington Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|170000
|Whistle Stop Farms
|2113 Burgin Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|170000
|Whistle Stop Farms
|2247 Brakeman Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|855000
|Kirby Primm
|1607 Wilson Pk
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|386000
|Forrest Crossing
|1115 Culpepper Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|650000
|Westhaven
|718 Pearre Springs Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|170000
|Whistle Stop Farms
|2243 Brakeman Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|620000
|Oakwood
|2203 Oakwood Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|450000
|Benevento
|1044 Maleventum Way
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|200000
|Hardeman Springs
|6317 Percheron Ln
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|1150000
|Valle Verde
|1615 Valle Verde Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|550631
|Mcdaniel Estates
|7575 Delancey Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|6350000
|Mallory Park
|1005 Flagpole Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|500000
|Vernon Gene & Penny
|5468 Old Hwy 96
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|2790000
|Johnson Cove
|6413 Johnson Chapel Cir
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|271500
|Ridgeport
|1874 Portview Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|470000
|Lockwood Glen
|508 Sydenham Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1
|Hutchison Craig
|4921 Bethesda-Duplex Rd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|430931
|Copper Ridge
|3042 Boxbury Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|780000
|Troubadour
|7044 Lanceleaf Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|419900
|The View @ Brentwood Pointe
|1835 Brentwood Pointe Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|679900
|Willowsprings
|125 Gardenia Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|826000
|Keystone
|1754 Masters Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1150000
|Oman
|7016 Crews Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|410000
|Chestnut Springs
|9727 Northfork Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|490000
|Sullivan Farms
|316 Braveheart Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|495000
|Westhaven
|611 Cheltenham Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|753600
|Crossroads South
|7105 Crossroads Blvd #103
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|465000
|Brixworth
|1059 Brixworth Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|450000
|Grove
|8804 Saddlebay Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|1050000
|Remus Jerry
|5005 Remus Pvt Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|420000
|Twin Oaks
|1599 Birchwood Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|525000
|Berry Farms Town Center
|2027 Rural Plains Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|2200000
|Annandale
|298 Jones Pkwy
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|1064792
|Montclair
|1774 Forsyth Park Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|461445
|Waters Edge
|2019 Flowing Creek Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|210000
|Strawberry Fields
|Strawberry Pvt Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|170000
|Whistle Stop Farms
|2112 Burgin Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|1200000
|Tuscany Hills
|1603 Bernini Pl
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|659000
|Arrington Retreat
|136 Sedona Woods Trl
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|415000
|Cherry Grove
|1602 Lantana Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|817500
|Belle Vista
|125 Azalea Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1195000
|Montpier Farms
|102 Fox Hill Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|524230
|Woods @ Burberry Glen
|1894 Abbey Wood Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|170000
|Whistle Stop Farms
|2032 Conductor Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|170000
|Whistle Stop Farms
|2108 Burgin Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|709900
|Scales Farmstead
|404 Herring Trl
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|170000
|Whistle Stop Farms
|2109 Burgin Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|170000
|Whistle Stop Farms
|2215 Brakeman Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|1075000
|Durham Manor
|2446 Durham Manor Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|700000
|1954 -56 Burke Hollow Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|830000
|Carlisle
|1205 Vintage Grove Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|430000
|4250 Pate Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|467990
|Brixworth
|2938 Stewart Campbell Pt
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|455000
|Benevento East
|1033 Maleventum Way
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|260000
|Swansons Ridge
|1723 Swansons Ridge Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|260500
|Baker Springs
|1014 Lowrey Pl
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|409900
|Forrest Crossing
|1808 Carrington Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|830000
|Garden Club
|1009 Candytuft Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|635023
|Enclave @ Dove Lake
|7756 Thayer Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|439360
|Waters Edge
|2013 Flowing Creek Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|840000
|Bridgemore Village
|3509 Robbins Nest Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|160000
|Vineyard Valley
|7214 Neills Branch Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|2204550
|Meacham Harding
|Leipers Creek Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|650000
|Mayberry Station
|1417 Mayberry Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|225000
|Chester
|7126 Birch Bark Dr
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|569900
|Goose Creek
|2064 Goose Creek Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|825000
|The Governors Club
|7 Torrey Pines Way
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|3200000
|Avery
|6467 Penrose Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|250000
|Reserve @ Raintree Forest
|1604 Eastwood Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|757008
|Stephens Valley
|213 Meriwether Blvd
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|1200000
|Westhaven
|707 Stonewater Blvd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|630000
|Autumn Ridge
|1783 Witt Way Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|632500
|Kings Chapel
|1128 Meadow Bridge Ln
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|474900
|Silver Stream Farm
|2390 Orchard St
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|437000
|Ballenger Farms
|726 Cowan Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|2033000
|Murfreesboro Rd
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|910000
|Hardeman Springs
|Wagonvale Dr
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|435000
|Brenthaven
|8113 Maryland Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|340000
|Crowne Pointe
|2727 Nottingham Ct
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|547730
|Westhaven
|3069 Hathaway St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|588095
|Westhaven
|3087 Hathaway St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|2104588
|Witherspoon
|1411 Newhaven Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|1095000
|Evans Estates
|905 Evans St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|260900
|Westhaven
|849 Cheltenham Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|686600
|Westhaven
|Cheltenham Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|778815
|Falls Grove
|7029 Farm Field Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|580000
|Westhaven
|2031 Erwin St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|559900
|Cherry Grove Addition
|1999 Brisbane Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|681029
|Lockwood Glen
|400 Dewar Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|500000
|Dallas Downs
|2545 Winder Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|286150
|Highlands @ Campbell
|2016 Morrison Ave
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|534000
|Brixworth
|1071 Brixworth Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|514900
|Mckays Mill
|1815 Charleston Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|524754
|Burberry Glen
|735 Ravensdowne Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|348100
|2060 Bungalow Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|552000
|Concord Country
|1303 Gen Macarthur Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|340000
|Lampley Tracy
|7514 Cox Pk
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|759900
|Sturbridge Pointe
|816 Appomattox Pl
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|514900
|Amelia Park
|1433 Casner Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|1225000
|Traditions
|9014 Carnival Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|245000
|Hardison Hills
|1101 Downs Blvd #101
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|445000
|Green Valley
|105 Moss Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|154900
|Grove
|8704 Belladonna Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|526896
|Otter Creek Springs
|7408 Swindon Blvd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|2300000
|Hidden River
|2455 Hidden River Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|440720
|Tollgate Village
|3420 Milford Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|363000
|Chapmans Crossing
|2017 Fiona Way
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|880000
|2807 Buckner Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|975000
|Taramore
|9507 Elgin Way
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|2810000
|Hincheyville
|612 W Main St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1365000
|Grove
|8431 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|514500
|Forrest Crossing
|270 Rivermont Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|238000
|Hardison Hills
|1101 Downs Blvd #E-105
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|320000
|Shannon Glen
|1707 Whitt Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|669500
|Westhaven
|916 Jewell Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|199000
|Grove
|8476 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|211500
|Grove
|8480 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|60000
|Kyles Creek
|7164 Kyles Creek Dr
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|629000
|Watkins Creek
|3049 Cecil Lewis Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|699999
|Tap Root Hills
|3002 Halenwool Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|640000
|Mayberry Crossing
|1376 Hunter Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|653162
|Foxglove Farm
|4012 Foxglove Farm Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|625000
|4450 S Carothers Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|350000
|Forrest Crossing
|2051 Roderick Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|650000
|Horseshoe Bend
|912 Grapevine Ln
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|235000
|Brentwood Pointe
|842 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|759900
|Brenthaven East
|8204 Sherwood Green Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|390000
|Tanyard Springs
|2008 Field Farm Ct
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|604500
|Raintree Forest
|1542 Lost Hollow Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|625000
|Oakleaf
|2205 Oakbranch Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1691000
|Mcgavock Farms
|5261 Mcgavock Rd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|855000
|Stephens Valley
|249 Stephens Valley Blvd
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|389000
|Maplewood
|401 Shadycrest Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|482500
|Mckays Mill
|1213 Bonnhaven Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|2158250
|Windstone
|833 Windstone Blvd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|720000
|Lake Colonial
|1035 Valley Forge Dr
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|500000
|Haarbauer Michael
|9560 Horton Hwy
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|531000
|Cannonwood
|260 Dandridge Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|925000
|Cromwell
|1817 Burland Crescent
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|638015
|Scales Farmstead
|196 Broadgreen Ln
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|1200000
|6950 Cross Keys Rd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|90000
|Clayton Arnold Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|99500000
|Franklin Park
|Tower Circle Pvt
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|100500000
|Franklin Park
|6700 Tower Circle Pvt
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|4500000
|Franklin Park
|Tower Pvt Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|150000
|Franklin Park
|Tower Pvt Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|100000
|Franklin Park
|Tower Pvt Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|699000
|Mcdaniel Estates
|7471 Flatbush Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|1212473
|Traditions
|1908 Parade Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|250000
|Brentwood Pointe
|210 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|1095000
|Brentmeade
|1004 Jones Pkwy
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|510000
|Cannonwood
|249 Dandridge Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|485275
|Otter Creek Springs
|7004 Otter Springs Dr
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|579000
|Westhaven
|2036 Erwin St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|121266
|Woods @ Burberry Glen
|1001 Wadeslea Ln
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|1950000
|Bethesda Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|769900
|Sleepy Hollow Pointe
|7430 Sleepy Hollow Ln
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|3486360
|Grove
|8308 Shoreline Ct
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|436700
|Farmington South
|1990 Berrys Chapel Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|170000
|Whistle Stop Farms
|2246 Brakeman Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|170000
|Whistle Stop Farms
|2270 Brakeman Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|170000
|Whistle Stop Farms
|2231 Brakeman Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|288000
|Spring Hill
|2503 Preston Way
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|1270000
|Parkside @ Brenthaven
|8258 Frontier Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|307000
|Anderson Acres
|2108 Geneva Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|1685000
|Grove
|8630 Belladonna Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|275000
|Ridgeport
|2213 Newport Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|597355
|Sullivan Farms
|303 Applecross Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064