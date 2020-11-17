Williamson County Property Transfers Oct. 26

See where houses sold for October 26-30, 2020, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City State Zip 310000 Mooreland 1627 Volunteer Ct Brentwood TN 37027 164000 Pipkin Hills 2729 Mollys Ct Spring Hill TN 37174 175000 205 Trinity Rd Franklin TN 37067 484000 Raintree Forest 9470 Foothills Dr Brentwood TN 37027 499000 Mckays Mill 1306 Pickwick Park Ct Franklin TN 37067 242000 Chapmans Retreat 4017 Clinton Ln Spring Hill TN 37174 350000 Covington 8569 Horton Hwy College Grove TN 37046 655000 Willowmet 2058 Willowmet Ln Brentwood TN 37027 515000 Founders Pointe 203 Tyne Dr Franklin TN 37064 449950 Hillsboro Acres 1172 Brookside Dr Franklin TN 37069 402120 Burtonwood Add 7000 Thrush Pl Spring Hill TN 37174 229999 Shirebrook 204 Oldbury Pvt Ln Spring Hill TN 37174 2000000 4860 Murfreesboro Rd Arrington TN 37014 586615 Westhaven 4001 Hathaway St Franklin TN 37064 979900 Berry Farms Town Center 6009 Captain Freeman Pkwy Franklin TN 37064 486500 Glennmont 1006 Glessner Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 885000 Highlands @ Ladd Park 229 Snowden St W Franklin TN 37064 479040 Tollgate Village 3421 Milford Dr Thompsons Station TN 37179 336000 Meadowgreen Acres 131 Meadowgreen Dr Franklin TN 37069 4500000 Troubadour Harlow Dr College Grove TN 37046 659000 Carlisle 1307 Barkleigh Ln Franklin TN 37064 286000 Mooreland 405 Flowerwood Ct Brentwood TN 37027 807201 Highlands @ Ladd Park 3019 Portland Ct Franklin TN 37064 586724 Foxglove Farm 4061 Foxglove Farm Dr Franklin TN 37064 650000 Kings Chapel 4118 Old Light Cir Arrington TN 37014 1999987 4852 Murfreesboro Rd Arrington TN 37014 256900 Picketts Ridge 4004 Randall Ln Thompsons Station TN 37179 1255000 Princeton Hills 5165 Remington Dr Brentwood TN 37027 170000 Whistle Stop Farms 2113 Burgin Dr Thompsons Station TN 37179 170000 Whistle Stop Farms 2247 Brakeman Ln Thompsons Station TN 37179 855000 Kirby Primm 1607 Wilson Pk Brentwood TN 37027 386000 Forrest Crossing 1115 Culpepper Cir Franklin TN 37064 650000 Westhaven 718 Pearre Springs Way Franklin TN 37064 170000 Whistle Stop Farms 2243 Brakeman Ln Thompsons Station TN 37179 620000 Oakwood 2203 Oakwood Ct Franklin TN 37064 450000 Benevento 1044 Maleventum Way Spring Hill TN 37174 200000 Hardeman Springs 6317 Percheron Ln Arrington TN 37014 1150000 Valle Verde 1615 Valle Verde Dr Brentwood TN 37027 550631 Mcdaniel Estates 7575 Delancey Dr College Grove TN 37046 6350000 Mallory Park 1005 Flagpole Ct Brentwood TN 37027 500000 Vernon Gene & Penny 5468 Old Hwy 96 Franklin TN 37064 2790000 Johnson Cove 6413 Johnson Chapel Cir Brentwood TN 37027 271500 Ridgeport 1874 Portview Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 470000 Lockwood Glen 508 Sydenham Dr Franklin TN 37064 1 Hutchison Craig 4921 Bethesda-Duplex Rd College Grove TN 37046 430931 Copper Ridge 3042 Boxbury Ln Spring Hill TN 37174 780000 Troubadour 7044 Lanceleaf Dr College Grove TN 37046 419900 The View @ Brentwood Pointe 1835 Brentwood Pointe Dr Franklin TN 37067 679900 Willowsprings 125 Gardenia Way Franklin TN 37064 826000 Keystone 1754 Masters Dr Franklin TN 37064 1150000 Oman 7016 Crews Ln Brentwood TN 37027 410000 Chestnut Springs 9727 Northfork Dr Brentwood TN 37027 490000 Sullivan Farms 316 Braveheart Dr Franklin TN 37064 495000 Westhaven 611 Cheltenham Ave Franklin TN 37064 753600 Crossroads South 7105 Crossroads Blvd #103 Brentwood TN 37027 465000 Brixworth 1059 Brixworth Dr Thompsons Station TN 37179 450000 Grove 8804 Saddlebay Dr College Grove TN 37046 1050000 Remus Jerry 5005 Remus Pvt Ln Thompsons Station TN 37179 420000 Twin Oaks 1599 Birchwood Cir Franklin TN 37064 525000 Berry Farms Town Center 2027 Rural Plains Cir Franklin TN 37064 2200000 Annandale 298 Jones Pkwy Brentwood TN 37027 1064792 Montclair 1774 Forsyth Park Dr Brentwood TN 37027 461445 Waters Edge 2019 Flowing Creek Dr Franklin TN 37064 210000 Strawberry Fields Strawberry Pvt Ln Thompsons Station TN 37179 170000 Whistle Stop Farms 2112 Burgin Dr Thompsons Station TN 37179 1200000 Tuscany Hills 1603 Bernini Pl Brentwood TN 37027 659000 Arrington Retreat 136 Sedona Woods Trl Nolensville TN 37135 415000 Cherry Grove 1602 Lantana Dr Thompsons Station TN 37179 817500 Belle Vista 125 Azalea Ln Franklin TN 37064 1195000 Montpier Farms 102 Fox Hill Ct Franklin TN 37069 524230 Woods @ Burberry Glen 1894 Abbey Wood Dr Nolensville TN 37135 170000 Whistle Stop Farms 2032 Conductor Ln Thompsons Station TN 37179 170000 Whistle Stop Farms 2108 Burgin Dr Thompsons Station TN 37179 709900 Scales Farmstead 404 Herring Trl Nolensville TN 37135 170000 Whistle Stop Farms 2109 Burgin Dr Thompsons Station TN 37179 170000 Whistle Stop Farms 2215 Brakeman Ln Thompsons Station TN 37179 1075000 Durham Manor 2446 Durham Manor Dr Franklin TN 37064 700000 1954 -56 Burke Hollow Rd Nolensville TN 37135 830000 Carlisle 1205 Vintage Grove Ln Franklin TN 37064 430000 4250 Pate Rd Franklin TN 37064 467990 Brixworth 2938 Stewart Campbell Pt Spring Hill TN 37174 455000 Benevento East 1033 Maleventum Way Spring Hill TN 37174 260000 Swansons Ridge 1723 Swansons Ridge Dr Franklin TN 37064 260500 Baker Springs 1014 Lowrey Pl Spring Hill TN 37174 409900 Forrest Crossing 1808 Carrington Ct Franklin TN 37064 830000 Garden Club 1009 Candytuft Ct Franklin TN 37067 635023 Enclave @ Dove Lake 7756 Thayer Rd Nolensville TN 37135 439360 Waters Edge 2013 Flowing Creek Dr Franklin TN 37064 840000 Bridgemore Village 3509 Robbins Nest Rd Thompsons Station TN 37179 160000 Vineyard Valley 7214 Neills Branch Dr College Grove TN 37046 2204550 Meacham Harding Leipers Creek Rd Franklin TN 37064 650000 Mayberry Station 1417 Mayberry Ln Franklin TN 37064 225000 Chester 7126 Birch Bark Dr Fairview TN 37062 569900 Goose Creek 2064 Goose Creek Dr Franklin TN 37064 825000 The Governors Club 7 Torrey Pines Way Brentwood TN 37027 3200000 Avery 6467 Penrose Dr Brentwood TN 37027 250000 Reserve @ Raintree Forest 1604 Eastwood Dr Brentwood TN 37027 757008 Stephens Valley 213 Meriwether Blvd Nashville TN 37221 1200000 Westhaven 707 Stonewater Blvd Franklin TN 37064 630000 Autumn Ridge 1783 Witt Way Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 632500 Kings Chapel 1128 Meadow Bridge Ln Arrington TN 37014 474900 Silver Stream Farm 2390 Orchard St Nolensville TN 37135 437000 Ballenger Farms 726 Cowan Dr Nolensville TN 37135 2033000 Murfreesboro Rd Arrington TN 37014 910000 Hardeman Springs Wagonvale Dr Arrington TN 37014 435000 Brenthaven 8113 Maryland Ln Brentwood TN 37027 340000 Crowne Pointe 2727 Nottingham Ct Thompsons Station TN 37179 547730 Westhaven 3069 Hathaway St Franklin TN 37064 588095 Westhaven 3087 Hathaway St Franklin TN 37064 2104588 Witherspoon 1411 Newhaven Dr Brentwood TN 37027 1095000 Evans Estates 905 Evans St Franklin TN 37064 260900 Westhaven 849 Cheltenham Ave Franklin TN 37064 686600 Westhaven Cheltenham Ave Franklin TN 37064 778815 Falls Grove 7029 Farm Field Dr College Grove TN 37046 580000 Westhaven 2031 Erwin St Franklin TN 37064 559900 Cherry Grove Addition 1999 Brisbane Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 681029 Lockwood Glen 400 Dewar Dr Franklin TN 37064 500000 Dallas Downs 2545 Winder Dr Franklin TN 37064 286150 Highlands @ Campbell 2016 Morrison Ave Spring Hill TN 37174 534000 Brixworth 1071 Brixworth Dr Thompsons Station TN 37179 514900 Mckays Mill 1815 Charleston Ln Franklin TN 37067 524754 Burberry Glen 735 Ravensdowne Dr Nolensville TN 37135 348100 2060 Bungalow Dr Thompsons Station TN 37179 552000 Concord Country 1303 Gen Macarthur Dr Brentwood TN 37027 340000 Lampley Tracy 7514 Cox Pk Fairview TN 37062 759900 Sturbridge Pointe 816 Appomattox Pl Franklin TN 37064 514900 Amelia Park 1433 Casner Ln Franklin TN 37067 1225000 Traditions 9014 Carnival Dr Brentwood TN 37027 245000 Hardison Hills 1101 Downs Blvd #101 Franklin TN 37064 445000 Green Valley 105 Moss Ln Franklin TN 37064 154900 Grove 8704 Belladonna Dr College Grove TN 37046 526896 Otter Creek Springs 7408 Swindon Blvd Fairview TN 37062 2300000 Hidden River 2455 Hidden River Ln Franklin TN 37069 440720 Tollgate Village 3420 Milford Dr Thompsons Station TN 37179 363000 Chapmans Crossing 2017 Fiona Way Spring Hill TN 37174 880000 2807 Buckner Ln Spring Hill TN 37174 975000 Taramore 9507 Elgin Way Brentwood TN 37027 2810000 Hincheyville 612 W Main St Franklin TN 37064 1365000 Grove 8431 Heirloom Blvd College Grove TN 37046 514500 Forrest Crossing 270 Rivermont Cir Franklin TN 37064 238000 Hardison Hills 1101 Downs Blvd #E-105 Franklin TN 37064 320000 Shannon Glen 1707 Whitt Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 669500 Westhaven 916 Jewell Ave Franklin TN 37064 199000 Grove 8476 Heirloom Blvd College Grove TN 37046 211500 Grove 8480 Heirloom Blvd College Grove TN 37046 60000 Kyles Creek 7164 Kyles Creek Dr Fairview TN 37062 629000 Watkins Creek 3049 Cecil Lewis Dr Franklin TN 37067 699999 Tap Root Hills 3002 Halenwool Cir Franklin TN 37067 640000 Mayberry Crossing 1376 Hunter Rd Franklin TN 37064 653162 Foxglove Farm 4012 Foxglove Farm Dr Franklin TN 37064 625000 4450 S Carothers Rd Franklin TN 37064 350000 Forrest Crossing 2051 Roderick Cir Franklin TN 37064 650000 Horseshoe Bend 912 Grapevine Ln Nashville TN 37221 235000 Brentwood Pointe 842 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood TN 37027 759900 Brenthaven East 8204 Sherwood Green Ct Brentwood TN 37027 390000 Tanyard Springs 2008 Field Farm Ct Spring Hill TN 37174 604500 Raintree Forest 1542 Lost Hollow Dr Brentwood TN 37027 625000 Oakleaf 2205 Oakbranch Cir Franklin TN 37064 1691000 Mcgavock Farms 5261 Mcgavock Rd Brentwood TN 37027 855000 Stephens Valley 249 Stephens Valley Blvd Nashville TN 37221 389000 Maplewood 401 Shadycrest Ln Franklin TN 37064 482500 Mckays Mill 1213 Bonnhaven Dr Franklin TN 37067 2158250 Windstone 833 Windstone Blvd Brentwood TN 37027 720000 Lake Colonial 1035 Valley Forge Dr Arrington TN 37014 500000 Haarbauer Michael 9560 Horton Hwy College Grove TN 37046 531000 Cannonwood 260 Dandridge Dr Franklin TN 37067 925000 Cromwell 1817 Burland Crescent Brentwood TN 37027 638015 Scales Farmstead 196 Broadgreen Ln Nolensville TN 37135 1200000 6950 Cross Keys Rd College Grove TN 37046 90000 Clayton Arnold Rd Thompsons Station TN 37179 99500000 Franklin Park Tower Circle Pvt Franklin TN 37067 100500000 Franklin Park 6700 Tower Circle Pvt Franklin TN 37067 4500000 Franklin Park Tower Pvt Cir Franklin TN 37067 150000 Franklin Park Tower Pvt Cir Franklin TN 37067 100000 Franklin Park Tower Pvt Cir Franklin TN 37067 699000 Mcdaniel Estates 7471 Flatbush Dr College Grove TN 37046 1212473 Traditions 1908 Parade Dr Brentwood TN 37027 250000 Brentwood Pointe 210 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood TN 37027 1095000 Brentmeade 1004 Jones Pkwy Brentwood TN 37027 510000 Cannonwood 249 Dandridge Dr Franklin TN 37064 485275 Otter Creek Springs 7004 Otter Springs Dr Fairview TN 37062 579000 Westhaven 2036 Erwin St Franklin TN 37064 121266 Woods @ Burberry Glen 1001 Wadeslea Ln Nolensville TN 37135 1950000 Bethesda Rd Thompsons Station TN 37179 769900 Sleepy Hollow Pointe 7430 Sleepy Hollow Ln Fairview TN 37062 3486360 Grove 8308 Shoreline Ct College Grove TN 37046 436700 Farmington South 1990 Berrys Chapel Rd Franklin TN 37069 170000 Whistle Stop Farms 2246 Brakeman Ln Thompsons Station TN 37179 170000 Whistle Stop Farms 2270 Brakeman Ln Thompsons Station TN 37179 170000 Whistle Stop Farms 2231 Brakeman Ln Thompsons Station TN 37179 288000 Spring Hill 2503 Preston Way Spring Hill TN 37174 1270000 Parkside @ Brenthaven 8258 Frontier Ln Brentwood TN 37027 307000 Anderson Acres 2108 Geneva Dr Thompsons Station TN 37179 1685000 Grove 8630 Belladonna Dr College Grove TN 37046 275000 Ridgeport 2213 Newport Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 597355 Sullivan Farms 303 Applecross Dr Franklin TN 37064