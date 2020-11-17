Free Flu Shots Available at Ag Center on November 19

The Williamson County Health Department is offering flu vaccines at no charge to the community during a special “Fight Flu TN” vaccination event November 19.

There will not be any COVID-19 testing at the Williamson County Agricultural Center on Thursday, November 19th. COVID-19 drive-through testing and mask distribution will resume on Friday, November 20th, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. at the Williamson County Agricultural Center located at 4215 Long Lane, Franklin TN.

“Getting a flu vaccine is the best way to protect yourself, your family and others in our community from the flu,” said Williamson County Health Department Director Cathy Montgomery. ”The flu can make you very sick, keep you away from work, school and other activities, put you in the hospital or even take your life. We urge everyone in Williamson County who hasn’t received a flu shot yet to get one now, and this event is a great time to do it.”

The Williamson County Health Department will provide drive-through flu shots November 19 at no cost to anyone who wishes to receive one at the Williamson County Agricultural Center on 4215 Long Lane in Franklin from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The Williamson County Health Department recommends a yearly flu vaccine for everyone ages six months and older. The flu vaccine is especially important for infants, young children, pregnant women, adults over age 50 and those with chronic medical conditions. The flu shot remains the best protection against influenza.

For more information about the flu and getting a flu vaccine, contact your health care provider, call the Williamson County Health Department at 615-794-1542 or visit tn.gov/health/fightflu.