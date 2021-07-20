Williamson County Property Transfers July 6

See where houses sold for July 6-9, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Sales Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|State
|Zipcode
|$950,000.00
|Gardens At Old Natchez The
|220 Gardenridge Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$1,200,000.00
|Jubilee Ridge
|3000 Jubilee Ridge Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$710,000.00
|Lynhurst
|1170 Brookwood Ave
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$760,000.00
|Thomas Todd R
|1744 Evergreen Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$1,035,000.00
|Cox Dan German
|8210 Moores Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$700,000.00
|Tollgate Village Sec 12-b
|3186 Natoma Cir
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$9,000,000.00
|3538 Bear Creek Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$997,816.00
|Kingsbarns
|2006 Kingsbarns Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$945,443.00
|Hardeman Springs Sec1
|5838 Wagonvale Dr
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$552,000.00
|Temple Hills Sec 8
|108 Collinwood Close
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$479,900.00
|Stonebrook Sec 9
|705 Cromwell Ct
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$1,102,500.00
|Lansdowne Sec 2
|9233 Prestmoor Pl
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$600,000.00
|Morningside Sec 5
|7060 Sunrise Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$350,000.00
|Stonebrook Sec 9
|2220 Rolling Hills Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$860,000.00
|Foxboro Est Sec 7
|803 Hunterboro Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$493,000.00
|Morningside Sec 8
|7135 Sunrise Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$1,200,000.00
|Benington 2 Sec 2-b
|231 Belgian Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$480,000.00
|Hampton Reserve Sec 3
|9556 Yellow Finch Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$268,050.00
|Falls Grove Sec6
|Sky Meadow Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$268,050.00
|Falls Grove Sec7
|Nestling Ridge Ct
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$448,000.00
|Spring Hill Est Ph 1
|2106 Spring Hill Cir
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$878,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec35
|1057 Memorial Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$640,000.00
|Royal Oaks Sec 9 Ph 2
|325 Sheffield Pl
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$2,800,000.00
|Grove Sec11
|8182 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$207,448.00
|Stephens Valley Sec6
|307 Stephens Valley Blvd
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|$660,110.00
|Arrington Retreat Sec5
|324 Bayberry Ct
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$1,700,000.00
|Brentmeade Est Sec 4
|9025 Brentmeade Blvd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$425,000.00
|Wyngate Est Ph 14
|2633 Danbury Cir
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$668,660.00
|Arrington Retreat Sec5
|321 Bayberry Ct
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$618,816.00
|Woods @ Burberry Glen Ph4b
|1249 Craigleigh Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$1,125,000.00
|Watkins Creek Sec 4
|4548 Stagecoach Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$574,930.00
|Woods @ Burberry Glen Ph1a
|1322 Craigleigh Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$705,000.00
|Dallas Downs Sec 7
|193 Heathersett Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$705,000.00
|Dallas Downs Sec 7
|193 Heathersett Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,425,000.00
|Brenthaven Sec 1
|1205 Haber Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$250,000.00
|Grove Sec 2
|6065 Pelican Way
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$390,000.00
|Lexington Farms Sec 1
|103 Coolmore Ct
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$545,000.00
|Concord Forest Sec 2
|152 Ridgewood Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$656,432.00
|Tap Root Hills Sec4
|3019 Halenwool Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$390,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec1b
|1564 Hampshire Pl
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$640,000.00
|Benevento East Ph2 Sec2
|3017 Gari Baldi Way
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$685,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec Z
|120 Wheaton Hall Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$1,425,000.00
|Cole Lisa Prop
|6800 Do Drop In Ln
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$1,850,000.00
|6261 Lampkins Bridge Rd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$1,035,030.00
|Old Natchez Tr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$480,000.00
|Mooreland Est Sec 2 Ph 2
|1621 Clearview Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$295,000.00
|Swansons Ridge
|1741 Swansons Ridge Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$450,000.00
|Riverview Park Sec 1
|109 Pebblecreek Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$725,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec34
|2001 Hornsby Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$599,000.00
|Arney
|8226 Hawkins Rd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$275,000.00
|River Rest Sec 1
|234 Boxwood Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$567,217.00
|Brixworth Ph6
|9054 Safe Haven Place
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$524,000.00
|Village Of Clovercroft Sec1 Rev5
|201 Watson View Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$1,100,000.00
|Whistle Stop Farms Sec1
|2227 Brakeman Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$740,000.00
|Arrington Retreat Sec4
|1504 Sierra Pt
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$535,000.00
|Barclay Place Rev 3
|499 Dabney Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,479,494.00
|Lookaway Farms Sec1
|6007 Lookaway Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$560,000.00
|Brixworth Ph5
|1724 Lantana Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$404,000.00
|Cameron Farms Sec 5-b
|2605 Milton Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$1,500,000.00
|Garrison Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,393,750.00
|Bonbrook The Est Of Ph 1
|1086 Hamer Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$900,000.00
|Chestnut Bend Sec 3
|724 Harrow Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$548,837.00
|Brixworth Ph6
|4046 Danes Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$900,000.00
|Wildwood Est Sec 2
|6333 Panorama Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$153,978.00
|Stephens Valley Sec6
|1038 Apple Orchard Cir
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|$1,410,000.00
|Westhaven Sec43
|1962 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$460,000.00
|Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 1
|3215 Calvin Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$506,000.00
|Commons @ Gateway
|930 Gateway Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$685,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 5
|208 Pearl St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$721,950.00
|Brixworth Ph7c
|6048 Kidman Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$611,020.00
|Lochridge Sec1
|1014 Kirkpark Ct
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$658,000.00
|Temple Hills Sec 8
|111 Collinwood Pl
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$206,467.00
|Stephens Valley Sec6
|1046 Apple Orchard Cir
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|$875,000.00
|Chestnut Bend Sec 11
|609 Ploughmans Bend Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$775,000.00
|Horseshoe Bend Ph 2-a
|904 Riverbend Rd
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|$655,000.00
|Tollgate Village Sec 4
|3096 Americus Dr
|Thompson Station
|TN
|37179
|$1,643,120.00
|Traditions Sec5
|1886 Traditions Cir
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$550,000.00
|Tollgate Village Sec14b
|2779 Americus Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$588,100.00
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph 2
|8036 Fenwick Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$1,400,000.00
|Taramore Ph15
|9490 Stillbrook Tr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$615,000.00
|Forrest Crossing Sec 4
|521 Ridgestone Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$440,000.00
|Ralston Glen Sec 3
|1187 Glenbrook Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,275,000.00
|Liberty Place Bus Park
|Isabella Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$1,175,000.00
|4275 Old Hillsboro Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$9,200,000.00
|317 Main St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$621,007.00
|Tollgate Village Sec16a
|3452 Milford Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$2,817,000.00
|Annandale Sec 10
|9304 Exton Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$525,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec 3
|2135 Chaucer Park Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$1,865,310.00
|Grove Sec 6 Ph 4
|8423 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$515,000.00
|1196 Hillview Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$850,000.00
|Crockett Hills Sec 2
|1523 Sam Houston Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$925,000.00
|Liberty Downs
|9407 Lake Shore Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$391,000.00
|Wyngate Est Ph 3
|2065 Prescott Way
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$1,325,000.00
|6992 Giles Hill Rd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$1,600,000.00
|Taramore Ph 6
|9500 Nottaway Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$775,000.00
|Bridgemore Village Sec 2a
|2713 Cabin Run Bridge Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$560,000.00
|Benevento East Ph3 Sec2
|1027 Maleventum Way
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$340,000.00
|Yorktown Sec 2
|316 E Chownings
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$400,000.00
|Cherokee Hills Ph 1
|7532 Cherokee Hills Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$775,000.00
|Goose Creek Est Sec 2
|400 Downy Meade Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$125,000.00
|6624 Fannie Daniels Rd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$450,000.00
|Morningside Sec 4-a
|8046 Sunrise Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$400,000.00
|River Rest Est Sec 4
|1009 Boxwood Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$1,470,000.00
|Westhaven Sec53
|806 Cheltenham Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$478,000.00
|Wakefield Sec 5
|6001 Romain Ct
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$360,000.00
|7872 Oscar Green Rd
|Primm Springs
|TN
|38476
|$430,000.00
|Crowne Pointe Sec 3
|2757 New Port Royal Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$4,999,900.00
|Legends Ridge Sec 7-a
|515 Legends Ridge Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$502,100.00
|Riverview Park Sec 6
|331 Riverbend Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$800,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 47
|4068 Camberley St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$540,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 3
|124 Pearl St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$985,000.00
|Sullivan Dillon
|6782 Arno-allisona Rd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$3,678,185.00
|Cadet Homes
|Regiment Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$870,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec23
|807 Fontwell Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,690,000.00
|345 4th Ave S
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$565,000.00
|Crossing @ Wades Grove Sec4
|3013 Sommette Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$510,000.00
|Burtonwood Add Ph 1
|2942 Buckner Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$1,400,000.00
|Legends Ridge Sec 5
|340 Lake Valley Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$769,000.00
|Whistle Stop Farms Sec1
|2243 Brakeman Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$427,500.00
|Brentwood Pointe 3
|1830 Brentwood Pointe Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$443,799.00
|Simmons Ridge Sec8
|543 Black Tea Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$650,000.00
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph7
|7019 Salmon Run
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$1,100,000.00
|Troubadour Ph1 Sec4
|7716 Strait Trl
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$2,450,000.00
|Legends Ridge 2nd Add
|1016 Sundown Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$8,879,920.00
|Sneed Rd W
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$903,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 10
|1204 Firth Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$680,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 5
|210 Pearl St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,600,000.00
|Princeton Hills Sec 5
|5101 Harvard Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$636,020.00
|Coveted Views
|1521 Lewis Pvt Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$450,000.00
|Monticello Sec 2
|103 Williamsburg Pl
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$300,000.00
|205 Old Carters Creek Pk
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$735,000.00
|Cool Springs East Sec 9
|505 Vinings Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$1,050,000.00
|Mcdaniel Farms Sec1
|6625 Flushing Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$9,000,000.00
|Martin Doug R
|Greenbrier Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$585,000.00
|Wades Grove Sec3b
|2066 Lequire Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$1,975,000.00
|Grove Sec 2
|7215 Shagbark Ln
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$1,100,000.00
|Cool Springs East Sec 20
|305 Haddon Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$769,500.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec15
|234 Fowler Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$475,000.00
|Holt Meadows
|4851 Ash Hill Rd
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$515,000.00
|Wyngate Est Ph 7
|1817 Nantes Ct
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$230,000.00
|Spring Hill Est Ph 5
|2402 Kramer Way
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$430,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec 9a
|1422 Channing Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$245,900.00
|Colony House Condo
|1100 W Main St #f-5
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$841,052.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec37
|1001 Cumberland Valley Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$975,000.00
|Avalon Sec 1
|419 Beauchamp Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$905,000.00
|Catalina Ph5
|756 Alameda Ave
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$395,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec K-2
|818 Brandyleigh Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$624,000.00
|Winterset Woods Sec 4-b
|2029 Universe Ct
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$450,000.00
|Bent Creek Ph 3 Sec 1
|616 Nevins Pl
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$655,000.00
|Cottonwood Est
|172 Cottonwood Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$780,000.00
|Hughes Valley Farms
|1723 Warren Hollow Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$1,325,000.00
|Belle Chase Farms Sec 1
|2709 Deer Haven Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$4,500,000.00
|Ballard William
|5495 Leipers Creek Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$685,000.00
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph12 Sec2
|3011 Grunion Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$2,100,000.00
|Witherspoon Sec4
|9229 Lehigh Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$851,000.00
|150 Front St 11
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$425,000.00
|Buckner Crossing Sec 1
|1091 Nealcrest Cir
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$1,572,205.00
|Traditions Sec4
|1870 Traditions Cir
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$622,250.00
|Grove Sec 14
|9129 Sawtooth Ln
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$1,550,000.00
|Redwing Farms Sec 4 Ph 1
|1405 Holly Hill Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,285,000.00
|Harpeth Ind Park
|1108 Harpeth Ind Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$671,000.00
|Benevento East Ph2 Sec2
|3013 Gari Baldi Way
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$475,000.00
|Franklin Green Sec 12
|3164 Winberry Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$88,543.00
|Campbell Station Sec 15
|2026 Gweneth Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$750,555.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec31
|607 Beamon Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$325,000.00
|Wakefield Sec 1
|2136 Long Meadow Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$950,000.00
|Summerlyn Sec3
|1115 Eckerton Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$1,200,000.00
|Brooksbank Estates Ph2
|680 Lawler Ln
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$838,000.00
|Westhaven Sec46
|3079 Cheever St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$405,000.00
|Meadowlawn
|304 Meadowlawn Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$785,000.00
|Stonehenge Sec 2
|5127 Prince Phillip Cv
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$780,000.00
|Scales Farmstead Ph1
|613 Vickery Park Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$420,000.00
|Newport Crossing Sec 5
|1701 Tellico Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$1,300,000.00
|Lillard Est
|6718 Arno-allisona Rd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$800,000.00
|Village Of Clovercroft Sec 2
|354 Watson View Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$3,954,897.00
|Flowing Creek Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$320,000.00
|Westhaven Section 29
|1816 Townsend Blvd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$3,510,000.00
|Belle Rive Ph 2
|6358 Shadow Ridge Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$1,000,000.00
|Stonehenge Sec 3
|1420 Robert E Lee Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$380,000.00
|Wyngate Est Ph 1
|1800 Devon Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$1,275,000.00
|Kings Chapel Sec8
|4637 Majestic Meadows Dr
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$1,750,000.00
|Laurelbrooke Sec 11-c
|3045 Flagstone Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$129,900.00
|7614 Drag Strip Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$660,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec H-2
|5016 Penbrook Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$482,000.00
|Wades Grove Sec15a
|9022 Wheeler Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$925,000.00
|Garden Club Sec 2
|3032 Coral Bell Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$401,800.00
|Ridgeport Sec 4
|1923 Lawndale Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$805,950.00
|Natchez Trace Pkwy
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|$503,000.00
|Liberty Hills Sec 3
|525 Dale Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$903,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 10
|1204 Firth Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$840,000.00
|Stags Leap Sec 1
|6014 Stags Leap Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$525,000.00
|895 Edmondson Pk
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$575,000.00
|Cherry Grove Add Sec 1 Ph1
|1005 Fitzroy Cir
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$828,900.00
|Autumn Ridge Ph6
|2015 Autumn Ridge Way
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$438,000.00
|Brentwood Pointe 3
|1813 Brentwood Pointe
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$655,000.00
|In-a-vale Est Sec 3
|9536 Inavale Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$1,150,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 38
|1232 Porter St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$285,000.00
|Residences @ South Wind
|2317 Kennedy Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$703,000.00
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph10
|4117 Miles Johnson Pkwy
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$189,750.00
|7402 Chester Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$3,150,000.00
|9570 Liberty Church Rd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$75,500.00
|Audubon Cove
|7311 Audubon Cv
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$75,500.00
|Audubon Cove
|7321 Audubon Cv
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$655,000.00
|Brixworth Ph 1 Sec 2
|203 Brixworth Ct
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$1,500,000.00
|6226 Murray Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$910,000.00
|Kings Chapel Sec 4b
|4109 Banner Square Ln
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$604,000.00
|4374 Peyt-trinity Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$289,900.00
|Mcfarlin Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$655,000.00
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph9
|4027 Haversack Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$465,000.00
|Copper Ridge Ph2
|2002 Allerton Way
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$3,750,000.00
|Grove Sec 6 Ph 4
|8700 Wolfsbane Ln
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$2,405,000.00
|Preserve @ Echo Estates Sec2
|1413 Amesbury Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,115,865.00
|Benington 2 Sec3
|255 Belgian Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$973,789.00
|Lockwood Glen Sec7
|105 Halswelle Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$875,000.00
|Cornerstone
|151 Cornerstone Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,075,000.00
|Sonoma Sec 1
|9609 Coppola Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$680,000.00
|Green Valley Sec 4
|201 Ridgewood Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$669,409.00
|Tywater Crossing Sec1
|508 Tywater Crossing Blvd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$959,900.00
|Hurstbourne Park Sec 1
|110 Lanes End Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$469,000.00
|Liberty Hills Sec 5
|323 Freedom Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$25,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 29
|1709 Decatur Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
