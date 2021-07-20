Williamson County Property Transfers July 6

By
Michael Carpenter
-
property transfers real estate

See where houses sold for July 6-9, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Sales PriceSubdivisionAddressCityStateZipcode
$950,000.00Gardens At Old Natchez The220 Gardenridge DrFranklinTN37069
$1,200,000.00Jubilee Ridge3000 Jubilee Ridge RdFranklinTN37069
$710,000.00Lynhurst1170 Brookwood AveNolensvilleTN37135
$760,000.00Thomas Todd R1744 Evergreen RdThompsons StationTN37179
$1,035,000.00Cox Dan German8210 Moores LnBrentwoodTN37027
$700,000.00Tollgate Village Sec 12-b3186 Natoma CirThompsons StationTN37179
$9,000,000.003538 Bear Creek RdFranklinTN37064
$997,816.00Kingsbarns2006 Kingsbarns DrNolensvilleTN37135
$945,443.00Hardeman Springs Sec15838 Wagonvale DrArringtonTN37014
$552,000.00Temple Hills Sec 8108 Collinwood CloseFranklinTN37069
$479,900.00Stonebrook Sec 9705 Cromwell CtNolensvilleTN37135
$1,102,500.00Lansdowne Sec 29233 Prestmoor PlBrentwoodTN37027
$600,000.00Morningside Sec 57060 Sunrise CirFranklinTN37067
$350,000.00Stonebrook Sec 92220 Rolling Hills DrNolensvilleTN37135
$860,000.00Foxboro Est Sec 7803 Hunterboro CtBrentwoodTN37027
$493,000.00Morningside Sec 87135 Sunrise CirFranklinTN37067
$1,200,000.00Benington 2 Sec 2-b231 Belgian RdNolensvilleTN37135
$480,000.00Hampton Reserve Sec 39556 Yellow Finch CtBrentwoodTN37027
$268,050.00Falls Grove Sec6Sky Meadow DrCollege GroveTN37046
$268,050.00Falls Grove Sec7Nestling Ridge CtCollege GroveTN37046
$448,000.00Spring Hill Est Ph 12106 Spring Hill CirSpring HillTN37174
$878,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec351057 Memorial DrFranklinTN37064
$640,000.00Royal Oaks Sec 9 Ph 2325 Sheffield PlFranklinTN37067
$2,800,000.00Grove Sec118182 Heirloom BlvdCollege GroveTN37046
$207,448.00Stephens Valley Sec6307 Stephens Valley BlvdNashvilleTN37221
$660,110.00Arrington Retreat Sec5324 Bayberry CtNolensvilleTN37135
$1,700,000.00Brentmeade Est Sec 49025 Brentmeade BlvdBrentwoodTN37027
$425,000.00Wyngate Est Ph 142633 Danbury CirSpring HillTN37174
$668,660.00Arrington Retreat Sec5321 Bayberry CtNolensvilleTN37135
$618,816.00Woods @ Burberry Glen Ph4b1249 Craigleigh DrNolensvilleTN37135
$1,125,000.00Watkins Creek Sec 44548 Stagecoach CirFranklinTN37067
$574,930.00Woods @ Burberry Glen Ph1a1322 Craigleigh DrNolensvilleTN37135
$705,000.00Dallas Downs Sec 7193 Heathersett DrFranklinTN37064
$1,425,000.00Brenthaven Sec 11205 Haber DrBrentwoodTN37027
$250,000.00Grove Sec 26065 Pelican WayCollege GroveTN37046
$390,000.00Lexington Farms Sec 1103 Coolmore CtSpring HillTN37174
$545,000.00Concord Forest Sec 2152 Ridgewood LnBrentwoodTN37027
$656,432.00Tap Root Hills Sec43019 Halenwool CirFranklinTN37064
$390,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec1b1564 Hampshire PlThompsons StationTN37179
$640,000.00Benevento East Ph2 Sec23017 Gari Baldi WaySpring HillTN37174
$685,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec Z120 Wheaton Hall LnFranklinTN37069
$1,425,000.00Cole Lisa Prop6800 Do Drop In LnCollege GroveTN37046
$1,850,000.006261 Lampkins Bridge RdCollege GroveTN37046
$1,035,030.00Old Natchez TrFranklinTN37069
$480,000.00Mooreland Est Sec 2 Ph 21621 Clearview DrBrentwoodTN37027
$295,000.00Swansons Ridge1741 Swansons Ridge DrFranklinTN37064
$450,000.00Riverview Park Sec 1109 Pebblecreek RdFranklinTN37064
$725,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec342001 Hornsby DrFranklinTN37064
$599,000.00Arney8226 Hawkins RdCollege GroveTN37046
$275,000.00River Rest Sec 1234 Boxwood DrFranklinTN37069
$567,217.00Brixworth Ph69054 Safe Haven PlaceSpring HillTN37174
$524,000.00Village Of Clovercroft Sec1 Rev5201 Watson View DrFranklinTN37067
$1,100,000.00Whistle Stop Farms Sec12227 Brakeman LnThompsons StationTN37179
$740,000.00Arrington Retreat Sec41504 Sierra PtNolensvilleTN37135
$535,000.00Barclay Place Rev 3499 Dabney DrFranklinTN37064
$1,479,494.00Lookaway Farms Sec16007 Lookaway CirFranklinTN37067
$560,000.00Brixworth Ph51724 Lantana DrSpring HillTN37174
$404,000.00Cameron Farms Sec 5-b2605 Milton LnThompsons StationTN37179
$1,500,000.00Garrison RdFranklinTN37064
$1,393,750.00Bonbrook The Est Of Ph 11086 Hamer CtBrentwoodTN37027
$900,000.00Chestnut Bend Sec 3724 Harrow LnFranklinTN37064
$548,837.00Brixworth Ph64046 Danes DrSpring HillTN37174
$900,000.00Wildwood Est Sec 26333 Panorama DrBrentwoodTN37027
$153,978.00Stephens Valley Sec61038 Apple Orchard CirNashvilleTN37221
$1,410,000.00Westhaven Sec431962 Championship BlvdFranklinTN37064
$460,000.00Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 13215 Calvin CtFranklinTN37064
$506,000.00Commons @ Gateway930 Gateway CtFranklinTN37069
$685,000.00Westhaven Sec 5208 Pearl StFranklinTN37064
$721,950.00Brixworth Ph7c6048 Kidman LnSpring HillTN37174
$611,020.00Lochridge Sec11014 Kirkpark CtNolensvilleTN37135
$658,000.00Temple Hills Sec 8111 Collinwood PlFranklinTN37069
$206,467.00Stephens Valley Sec61046 Apple Orchard CirNashvilleTN37221
$875,000.00Chestnut Bend Sec 11609 Ploughmans Bend DrFranklinTN37064
$775,000.00Horseshoe Bend Ph 2-a904 Riverbend RdNashvilleTN37221
$655,000.00Tollgate Village Sec 43096 Americus DrThompson StationTN37179
$1,643,120.00Traditions Sec51886 Traditions CirBrentwoodTN37027
$550,000.00Tollgate Village Sec14b2779 Americus DrThompsons StationTN37179
$588,100.00Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph 28036 Fenwick LnSpring HillTN37174
$1,400,000.00Taramore Ph159490 Stillbrook TrBrentwoodTN37027
$615,000.00Forrest Crossing Sec 4521 Ridgestone DrFranklinTN37064
$440,000.00Ralston Glen Sec 31187 Glenbrook DrFranklinTN37064
$1,275,000.00Liberty Place Bus ParkIsabella Ln BrentwoodTN37027
$1,175,000.004275 Old Hillsboro RdFranklinTN37064
$9,200,000.00317 Main StFranklinTN37064
$621,007.00Tollgate Village Sec16a3452 Milford DrThompsons StationTN37179
$2,817,000.00Annandale Sec 109304 Exton LnBrentwoodTN37027
$525,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec 32135 Chaucer Park LnThompsons StationTN37179
$1,865,310.00Grove Sec 6 Ph 48423 Heirloom BlvdCollege GroveTN37046
$515,000.001196 Hillview LnFranklinTN37064
$850,000.00Crockett Hills Sec 21523 Sam Houston DrBrentwoodTN37027
$925,000.00Liberty Downs9407 Lake Shore DrBrentwoodTN37027
$391,000.00Wyngate Est Ph 32065 Prescott WaySpring HillTN37174
$1,325,000.006992 Giles Hill RdCollege GroveTN37046
$1,600,000.00Taramore Ph 69500 Nottaway LnBrentwoodTN37027
$775,000.00Bridgemore Village Sec 2a2713 Cabin Run Bridge RdThompsons StationTN37179
$560,000.00Benevento East Ph3 Sec21027 Maleventum WaySpring HillTN37174
$340,000.00Yorktown Sec 2316 E ChowningsFranklinTN37064
$400,000.00Cherokee Hills Ph 17532 Cherokee Hills RdFairviewTN37062
$775,000.00Goose Creek Est Sec 2400 Downy Meade CtFranklinTN37064
$125,000.006624 Fannie Daniels RdCollege GroveTN37046
$450,000.00Morningside Sec 4-a8046 Sunrise CirFranklinTN37067
$400,000.00River Rest Est Sec 41009 Boxwood DrFranklinTN37069
$1,470,000.00Westhaven Sec53806 Cheltenham AveFranklinTN37064
$478,000.00Wakefield Sec 56001 Romain CtSpring HillTN37174
$360,000.007872 Oscar Green RdPrimm SpringsTN38476
$430,000.00Crowne Pointe Sec 32757 New Port Royal RdThompsons StationTN37179
$4,999,900.00Legends Ridge Sec 7-a515 Legends Ridge CtFranklinTN37069
$502,100.00Riverview Park Sec 6331 Riverbend DrFranklinTN37064
$800,000.00Westhaven Sec 474068 Camberley StFranklinTN37064
$540,000.00Westhaven Sec 3124 Pearl StFranklinTN37064
$985,000.00Sullivan Dillon6782 Arno-allisona RdCollege GroveTN37046
$3,678,185.00Cadet HomesRegiment CtFranklinTN37064
$870,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec23807 Fontwell LnFranklinTN37064
$1,690,000.00345 4th Ave SFranklinTN37064
$565,000.00Crossing @ Wades Grove Sec43013 Sommette DrSpring HillTN37174
$510,000.00Burtonwood Add Ph 12942 Buckner LnSpring HillTN37174
$1,400,000.00Legends Ridge Sec 5340 Lake Valley DrFranklinTN37064
$769,000.00Whistle Stop Farms Sec12243 Brakeman LnThompsons StationTN37179
$427,500.00Brentwood Pointe 31830 Brentwood Pointe DrFranklinTN37067
$443,799.00Simmons Ridge Sec8543 Black Tea WayFranklinTN37064
$650,000.00Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph77019 Salmon RunSpring HillTN37174
$1,100,000.00Troubadour Ph1 Sec47716 Strait TrlCollege GroveTN37046
$2,450,000.00Legends Ridge 2nd Add1016 Sundown CirFranklinTN37069
$8,879,920.00Sneed Rd WFranklinTN37064
$903,000.00Mckays Mill Sec 101204 Firth CtFranklinTN37067
$680,000.00Westhaven Sec 5210 Pearl StFranklinTN37064
$1,600,000.00Princeton Hills Sec 55101 Harvard CtBrentwoodTN37027
$636,020.00Coveted Views1521 Lewis Pvt LnFranklinTN37064
$450,000.00Monticello Sec 2103 Williamsburg PlFranklinTN37064
$300,000.00205 Old Carters Creek PkFranklinTN37064
$735,000.00Cool Springs East Sec 9505 Vinings CtFranklinTN37067
$1,050,000.00Mcdaniel Farms Sec16625 Flushing DrCollege GroveTN37046
$9,000,000.00Martin Doug RGreenbrier RdFranklinTN37064
$585,000.00Wades Grove Sec3b2066 Lequire LnSpring HillTN37174
$1,975,000.00Grove Sec 27215 Shagbark LnCollege GroveTN37046
$1,100,000.00Cool Springs East Sec 20305 Haddon CtFranklinTN37067
$769,500.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec15234 Fowler CirFranklinTN37064
$475,000.00Holt Meadows4851 Ash Hill RdSpring HillTN37174
$515,000.00Wyngate Est Ph 71817 Nantes CtSpring HillTN37174
$230,000.00Spring Hill Est Ph 52402 Kramer WaySpring HillTN37174
$430,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec 9a1422 Channing DrThompsons StationTN37179
$245,900.00Colony House Condo1100 W Main St #f-5FranklinTN37064
$841,052.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec371001 Cumberland Valley DrFranklinTN37064
$975,000.00Avalon Sec 1419 Beauchamp CirFranklinTN37067
$905,000.00Catalina Ph5756 Alameda AveNolensvilleTN37135
$395,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec K-2818 Brandyleigh CtFranklinTN37069
$624,000.00Winterset Woods Sec 4-b2029 Universe CtNolensvilleTN37135
$450,000.00Bent Creek Ph 3 Sec 1616 Nevins PlNolensvilleTN37135
$655,000.00Cottonwood Est172 Cottonwood DrFranklinTN37069
$780,000.00Hughes Valley Farms1723 Warren Hollow RdNolensvilleTN37135
$1,325,000.00Belle Chase Farms Sec 12709 Deer Haven CtFranklinTN37067
$4,500,000.00Ballard William5495 Leipers Creek RdFranklinTN37064
$685,000.00Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph12 Sec23011 Grunion LnSpring HillTN37174
$2,100,000.00Witherspoon Sec49229 Lehigh DrBrentwoodTN37027
$851,000.00150 Front St 11FranklinTN37064
$425,000.00Buckner Crossing Sec 11091 Nealcrest CirSpring HillTN37174
$1,572,205.00Traditions Sec41870 Traditions CirBrentwoodTN37027
$622,250.00Grove Sec 149129 Sawtooth LnCollege GroveTN37046
$1,550,000.00Redwing Farms Sec 4 Ph 11405 Holly Hill DrFranklinTN37064
$1,285,000.00Harpeth Ind Park1108 Harpeth Ind CtFranklinTN37064
$671,000.00Benevento East Ph2 Sec23013 Gari Baldi WaySpring HillTN37174
$475,000.00Franklin Green Sec 123164 Winberry DrFranklinTN37064
$88,543.00Campbell Station Sec 152026 Gweneth DrSpring HillTN37174
$750,555.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec31607 Beamon DrFranklinTN37064
$325,000.00Wakefield Sec 12136 Long Meadow DrSpring HillTN37174
$950,000.00Summerlyn Sec31115 Eckerton DrNolensvilleTN37135
$1,200,000.00Brooksbank Estates Ph2680 Lawler LnNolensvilleTN37135
$838,000.00Westhaven Sec463079 Cheever StFranklinTN37064
$405,000.00Meadowlawn304 Meadowlawn DrFranklinTN37064
$785,000.00Stonehenge Sec 25127 Prince Phillip CvBrentwoodTN37027
$780,000.00Scales Farmstead Ph1613 Vickery Park DrNolensvilleTN37135
$420,000.00Newport Crossing Sec 51701 Tellico DrThompsons StationTN37179
$1,300,000.00Lillard Est6718 Arno-allisona RdCollege GroveTN37046
$800,000.00Village Of Clovercroft Sec 2354 Watson View DrFranklinTN37067
$3,954,897.00Flowing Creek DrFranklinTN37064
$320,000.00Westhaven Section 291816 Townsend BlvdFranklinTN37064
$3,510,000.00Belle Rive Ph 26358 Shadow Ridge CtBrentwoodTN37027
$1,000,000.00Stonehenge Sec 31420 Robert E Lee LnBrentwoodTN37027
$380,000.00Wyngate Est Ph 11800 Devon DrSpring HillTN37174
$1,275,000.00Kings Chapel Sec84637 Majestic Meadows DrArringtonTN37014
$1,750,000.00Laurelbrooke Sec 11-c3045 Flagstone DrFranklinTN37069
$129,900.007614 Drag Strip RdFairviewTN37062
$660,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec H-25016 Penbrook DrFranklinTN37069
$482,000.00Wades Grove Sec15a9022 Wheeler DrSpring HillTN37174
$925,000.00Garden Club Sec 23032 Coral Bell LnFranklinTN37067
$401,800.00Ridgeport Sec 41923 Lawndale DrSpring HillTN37174
$805,950.00Natchez Trace PkwyNashvilleTN37221
$503,000.00Liberty Hills Sec 3525 Dale CtFranklinTN37067
$903,000.00Mckays Mill Sec 101204 Firth CtFranklinTN37067
$840,000.00Stags Leap Sec 16014 Stags Leap WayFranklinTN37064
$525,000.00895 Edmondson PkBrentwoodTN37027
$575,000.00Cherry Grove Add Sec 1 Ph11005 Fitzroy CirSpring HillTN37174
$828,900.00Autumn Ridge Ph62015 Autumn Ridge WaySpring HillTN37174
$438,000.00Brentwood Pointe 31813 Brentwood PointeFranklinTN37067
$655,000.00In-a-vale Est Sec 39536 Inavale LnBrentwoodTN37027
$1,150,000.00Westhaven Sec 381232 Porter StFranklinTN37064
$285,000.00Residences @ South Wind2317 Kennedy CtFranklinTN37064
$703,000.00Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph104117 Miles Johnson PkwySpring HillTN37174
$189,750.007402 Chester RdFairviewTN37062
$3,150,000.009570 Liberty Church RdBrentwoodTN37027
$75,500.00Audubon Cove7311 Audubon CvFairviewTN37062
$75,500.00Audubon Cove7321 Audubon CvFairviewTN37062
$655,000.00Brixworth Ph 1 Sec 2203 Brixworth CtThompsons StationTN37179
$1,500,000.006226 Murray LnBrentwoodTN37027
$910,000.00Kings Chapel Sec 4b4109 Banner Square LnArringtonTN37014
$604,000.004374 Peyt-trinity RdFranklinTN37064
$289,900.00Mcfarlin RdNolensvilleTN37135
$655,000.00Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph94027 Haversack DrSpring HillTN37174
$465,000.00Copper Ridge Ph22002 Allerton WaySpring HillTN37174
$3,750,000.00Grove Sec 6 Ph 48700 Wolfsbane LnCollege GroveTN37046
$2,405,000.00Preserve @ Echo Estates Sec21413 Amesbury LnFranklinTN37064
$1,115,865.00Benington 2 Sec3255 Belgian RdNolensvilleTN37135
$973,789.00Lockwood Glen Sec7105 Halswelle DrFranklinTN37064
$875,000.00Cornerstone151 Cornerstone CirFranklinTN37064
$1,075,000.00Sonoma Sec 19609 Coppola CtBrentwoodTN37027
$680,000.00Green Valley Sec 4201 Ridgewood RdFranklinTN37064
$669,409.00Tywater Crossing Sec1508 Tywater Crossing BlvdFranklinTN37064
$959,900.00Hurstbourne Park Sec 1110 Lanes End DrFranklinTN37067
$469,000.00Liberty Hills Sec 5323 Freedom DrFranklinTN37067
$25,000.00Mckays Mill Sec 291709 Decatur CirFranklinTN37067

