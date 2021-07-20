Essential Tips for Travel Safety This Summer

The world is open once again to domestic travel, with more international options becoming available on a regular basis. Does that mean you don’t need to take any precautions against COVID-19? Not quite. There are a few things you should do to stay well and protect your loved ones as you travel this summer.

Knowledge is Power

First and foremost, understand and adhere to the requirements and restrictions locally. This means both where you are traveling from and where you are heading to. Check websites and local government resources to make sure you fully understand the expectation when you leave or arrive. Also make sure you understand the requirements for the method of travel, such as by plane or bus.

Mass Transit

If you’re traveling by mass transit, such as a plane, train or bus, be sure you have a well-fitting mask. Masks are still required on public transportation, particularly because social distancing may not be feasible. Masks are also required in most airports.

Driving Your Own Car

Even if you choose to travel in your own car, you’ll still need to plan and prepare for staying well. Bring your own snacks and foods as much as possible to minimize buying food at convenience stores and touching high-contact surfaces. Wipe down the handle before refueling. Have personal protective equipment (PPE) in easy grasp so you can wear a mask into places and use sanitizer when you get back in the car.

Testing

If you travel internationally, check for any testing or quarantining requirements. If you are fully vaccinated (two weeks after the last dose), you are not required by the CDC to be tested before you depart or self-quarantine upon your return. You should, however, provide proof of a negative COVID test before boarding to return home and get tested 3-5 days after you arrive stateside.

If you are unvaccinated, the guidelines remain unchanged for testing before and after, as well as quarantining upon return. You can read the CDC travel requirements here for international and domestic travel.

Hotels / Lodging

You’re probably staying in a hotel, vacation rental or other place that is open to the public. Staying safe in your home-away-from-home is just as important as staying safe getting there. Before you go, research and find out how staff are protecting guests (enhanced cleaning protocols, social distancing or masks for personnel, etc.).

When you arrive, disinfect high-contact surfaces such as doorknobs, light switches, faucets and remotes.

Packing List

However you travel, wherever you go, make sure you pack a few essential PPEs to stay safe and enjoy your vacation. Pack some in your suitcase to ensure you have enough. But also make sure you have a small supply of travel-size items in your carry-on, purse or pocket to use as you travel. These essentials include:

Masks

Hand Sanitizer (at least 60% alcohol)

Disinfecting Wipes (at least 70% alcohol)

Tissues

Thermometer

Prescription and over-the-counter medications.

When you are making your travel plans, make sure your preparation includes Empire Managed Solutions for PPE. Contact Empire Managed Solutions at (904) 343-5750 for questions or to place an order.

