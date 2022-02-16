Williamson County Organizations to Participate in Nashville Lawn and Garden Show March 3-6

Several Williamson County residents and organizations will be part of the Nashville Lawn

and Garden Show Thursday, March 3 through Sunday, March 6, 2022. The four-day Show at The Fairgrounds Nashville Expo Center, showcases talented designers and experts from across the region.

The Garden Club of Williamson County will design one of the beautiful live garden spaces during the Show. Floral designers Accent Flowers and Always in Bloom will create spectacular designs for the Floral Design Gallery and compete in a nationally juried competition for the top prize.

Garden travel expert Troy B. Marden will share “Gardens and Nature Together, A World View” on Saturday, March 5, at 2 p.m. as part of the lecture series. Taylor Reader with Williamson County Extension will present “Apps & Resources to Help You Be More Successful in Your Lawn, Landscape, and Garden,” on Thursday, March 3, at 2 p.m. The lecture series is free with paid admission to the Show.

The Nashville Lawn and Garden Show is a breath of spring with live, indoor garden spaces, lectures and workshops, more than 200 vendor booths filled with plants, trees, décor, lawn equipment and more, a spectacular floral design gallery, free trees, free seeds, unlimited advice and so much more.

Show hours are 10 a.m. through 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. through 5 p.m. on Sunday. Due to the ongoing COVID situation, attendees are encouraged to mask up. Masks and hand sanitizing stations will be available. Social distancing will be supported via the layout of the Show, which is staged across the massive new Expo Center. The Show is fully handicapped accessible. Food and beverage will be available at the café and concessions, with seating provided.

Advance tickets can be purchased online at www.nashvillelawnandgardenshow.com.

The Nashville Lawn and Garden Show is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation whose mission is to support and promote horticulture, agriculture, floral design, gardening, culinary arts, and education in our community and throughout the Tennessee Valley region. Through the support of attendees, proceeds from the last two Shows have been used to award over $75,000 in grants to over forty worthy community organizations.