Beautiful Arrington Property For Sale

Located in Williamson County, this beautiful Arrington property is a new construction completed in 2021. Stretch out in the suburb and enjoy a quick commute to downtown Nashville in this upscale, modern, fresh construction.

The Home

6051 Porters Union Way is a 5 bed, 4 bath, 4,864 square feet custom built modern farmhouse. It features a front porch and a large rear-covered porch with a fireplace making it an ideal place to entertain and have guests over.

The primary bedroom features a large walk-in closet and spacious shower with a separate tub. With a large chef’s kitchen, pantry, and butler’s pantry with sink, there’s plenty of space to prepare snacks, food, and drinks for your social events.

The home has vaulted ceilings, an open loft, and a drop-down media room. There’s plenty to keep your guests entertained and keep you feeling at home when the company isn’t over.

A 3 car garage leaves plenty of space for the cars and a toy or two. And with a prime location in wine country, it might be a good idea to bring a golf cart with you for the occasional jaunt into the local vineyards.

Arrington Neighborhood

With a population of around 3,000 people, it’s a historic suburb that’s sprouting new leaves in the form of custom, modern construction. As Arrington is within striking distance of Nashville, it’s the perfect escape from the bustle of the city, but a great distance from all things we love about Nashville.

Arrington is known as Tennessee’s wine country and is lauded for its beautiful views over the hillsides.

The schools in the local area are excellent with great ratings providing education from kindergarten through 12th grade.

While Nashville is a quick car ride away, historic Franklin is even closer with great food and convenient shopping. Feel like changing it up? Check out the downtown area of Franklin for cozy boutiques and great coffee.

This home is ideal for those looking for the wine country lifestyle. With a unique, custom-built floor plan, the upscale amenities of this new construction will feel at home in the beautiful farmhouse exterior. You’ll find something for everyone, whether it’s at home, the local neighborhood, or out in Nashville.

