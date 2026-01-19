Williamson County New Business Licenses for Jan. 19, 2026

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for January 12-19, 2026, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!

DateBusinessProductAddress
01/16/2026B A R N Group Llc/Tn Barrels CoffeeCoffee BeansFranklin Rd Franklin Tn
01/16/2026Capri SalonHair StylistHoliday Ct Suite Franklin Tn
01/14/2026Chipotle Mexican Grill #4885Fast Casual Mexican RestGalleria Blvd Franklin Tn
01/12/2026Crunchy Cleaning CrewNon Toxic Residential CleHargrove Rd Franklin Tn
01/19/2026Floyd's 99 BarbershopBarbering & Hair ServicesNolensville Rd Ste Nolensville Tn
01/14/2026Haddon HouseFurniture Re-SaleHaddon Ct Franklin Tn
01/14/2026Heaven On Earth Pottery ArtArtNolensville Rd Nolensville Tn
01/15/2026M.M Landscaping LawncareLawncare And LandscapingMaleventum Way Spring Hill Tn
01/15/2026Metz Design CoGraphic DesignBond Mill Rd Thompsons Station Tn
01/14/2026Organics By KatrinaCosmetologyMallory Ln Franklin Tn
01/19/2026Paradise HealthPreventive & Wellness HeaMoores Lane #900 Suite Brentwood Tn
01/15/2026Pelato RestaurantRestaurantGalleria Blvd Franklin Tn
01/13/2026Pillar Construction Co LlcResidential ConstructionPine St Fairview Tn
01/14/2026Rockin Outdoor Living LlcFence Hardscapes And MiscWesterham Way Thompsons Station Tn
