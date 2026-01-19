Williamson County New Business Licenses for Jan. 19, 2026

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for January 12-19, 2026, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!
|Date
|Business
|Product
|Address
|01/16/2026
|B A R N Group Llc/Tn Barrels Coffee
|Coffee Beans
|Franklin Rd Franklin Tn
|01/16/2026
|Capri Salon
|Hair Stylist
|Holiday Ct Suite Franklin Tn
|01/14/2026
|Chipotle Mexican Grill #4885
|Fast Casual Mexican Rest
|Galleria Blvd Franklin Tn
|01/12/2026
|Crunchy Cleaning Crew
|Non Toxic Residential Cle
|Hargrove Rd Franklin Tn
|01/19/2026
|Floyd's 99 Barbershop
|Barbering & Hair Services
|Nolensville Rd Ste Nolensville Tn
|01/14/2026
|Haddon House
|Furniture Re-Sale
|Haddon Ct Franklin Tn
|01/14/2026
|Heaven On Earth Pottery Art
|Art
|Nolensville Rd Nolensville Tn
|01/15/2026
|M.M Landscaping Lawncare
|Lawncare And Landscaping
|Maleventum Way Spring Hill Tn
|01/15/2026
|Metz Design Co
|Graphic Design
|Bond Mill Rd Thompsons Station Tn
|01/14/2026
|Organics By Katrina
|Cosmetology
|Mallory Ln Franklin Tn
|01/19/2026
|Paradise Health
|Preventive & Wellness Hea
|Moores Lane #900 Suite Brentwood Tn
|01/15/2026
|Pelato Restaurant
|Restaurant
|Galleria Blvd Franklin Tn
|01/13/2026
|Pillar Construction Co Llc
|Residential Construction
|Pine St Fairview Tn
|01/14/2026
|Rockin Outdoor Living Llc
|Fence Hardscapes And Misc
|Westerham Way Thompsons Station Tn
