Williamson County New Business Licenses for Jan. 19, 2026

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for January 12-19, 2026, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!

Date Business Product Address 01/16/2026 B A R N Group Llc/Tn Barrels Coffee Coffee Beans Franklin Rd Franklin Tn 01/16/2026 Capri Salon Hair Stylist Holiday Ct Suite Franklin Tn 01/14/2026 Chipotle Mexican Grill #4885 Fast Casual Mexican Rest Galleria Blvd Franklin Tn 01/12/2026 Crunchy Cleaning Crew Non Toxic Residential Cle Hargrove Rd Franklin Tn 01/19/2026 Floyd's 99 Barbershop Barbering & Hair Services Nolensville Rd Ste Nolensville Tn 01/14/2026 Haddon House Furniture Re-Sale Haddon Ct Franklin Tn 01/14/2026 Heaven On Earth Pottery Art Art Nolensville Rd Nolensville Tn 01/15/2026 M.M Landscaping Lawncare Lawncare And Landscaping Maleventum Way Spring Hill Tn 01/15/2026 Metz Design Co Graphic Design Bond Mill Rd Thompsons Station Tn 01/14/2026 Organics By Katrina Cosmetology Mallory Ln Franklin Tn 01/19/2026 Paradise Health Preventive & Wellness Hea Moores Lane #900 Suite Brentwood Tn 01/15/2026 Pelato Restaurant Restaurant Galleria Blvd Franklin Tn 01/13/2026 Pillar Construction Co Llc Residential Construction Pine St Fairview Tn 01/14/2026 Rockin Outdoor Living Llc Fence Hardscapes And Misc Westerham Way Thompsons Station Tn

