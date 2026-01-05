Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Celebrates 85 Years With Kids Eat Free

As families ease back into everyday routines after the holidays, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, the world’s largest barbecue franchise, is helping make family meals more affordable. To kick off its 85th anniversary, Dickey’s is offering its fan-favorite Kids Eat Free promotion, every day nationwide beginning December 26, 2025, through January 31, 2026.

For over eight decades, Dickey’s has been a place where families come together over Legit. Texas. Barbecue™. This anniversary kickoff honors that legacy while helping parents ease back into busy schedules. For every $15 adult meal purchased, guests can receive a free kids meal, complete with one slow-smoked meat, one homestyle side, and the iconic Lil’ Yellow Cup. The offer is available for dine-in, carry out and online orders at Dickeys.com, limited to one free kids meal per order.

Traditionally available on Sundays, the promotion expands to every day throughout January as part of Dickey’s anniversary kickoff, giving families more flexibility and more value during one of the busiest times of the year.

With nearly a century of slow-smoked barbecue expertise, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit continues to deliver comfort, value, and memorable family moments, now with even more reason to celebrate.

Source: Restaurant News

