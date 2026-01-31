Williamson County EMA Opens Overnight Shelter in Brentwood

Williamson County Emergency Management Agency (EMA), in coordination with county partners, opened an overnight shelter at the Martin Center, located at 960 Heritage Way in Brentwood, for Williamson County NES customers who remain without electricity. The shelter opened at 6 PM on Friday, January 30.

This action is being taken due to forecasted extreme cold temperatures and continued power outages across the area. As conditions evolve, shelter operations and locations may be adjusted as needed to best support public safety. Whenever possible, we encourage residents to stay with friends, family, or other lodging options before using the shelter.

What to Expect at the Shelter

Shelters are located in large indoor spaces (such as gymnasiums or cafeterias) and provide basic accommodations, including:

An open, shared sleeping area with cots

Heat, lighting, and restroom access

On-site shelter staff and volunteers to assist guests

What to Bring : Please bring essential personal items, including:

Medications, toiletries, snacks, phone chargers, comfort items, bedding if preferred (blanket or pillow)

Space is limited, so please bring only what you need. Pets: Only dogs and cats are permitted and must be kept in a carrier or on a leash.

Shelters are intended to be a safe, temporary option during emergencies while normal services are restored.

Residents are encouraged to monitor official Williamson County EMA social media @WCTNEMA on Facebook and X and the www.WilliamsonReady.org website.

