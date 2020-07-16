



The Williamson County Health Department (WCHD) drive-through COVID-19 testing and mask distribution site at the Williamson County Agricultural Center will be closed on Friday, July 17. The site will resume normal operational hours, weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., on Monday, July 20.

Other COVID-19 testing sites in and around Williamson County can be located at https://www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov/remote-assessment-sites.html.

WCHD would like to remind the community to follow CDC guidelines by physically distancing and wearing a mask while in public settings. Businesses should continue to follow Governor Lee’s Tennessee Pledge Guidelines which can be found here: https://www.tn.gov/governor/covid-19/economic-recovery.html.

For developing information, individuals can subscribe to Williamson County’s Public Information text opt-in system by texting keyword WCCOVID to 888-777.

TDH is posting updated COVID-19 case numbers by 2 p.m. CDT each day at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html. Find additional information at www.tn.gov/governor/covid-19.html and www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.



