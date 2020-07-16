Columbia Mayor Chaz Molder and his wife have both tested positive for COVID-19. Mayor Molder made the announcement on Twitter, explaining their doctor recommended they get tested after his wife experienced shortness of breath and loss of smell/taste. He tweeted their symptoms are “mild but they are present.”

Liz and I just received news that we both tested positive for COVID-19. 🦠

Fortunately, our symptoms are mild, but they are present.

We will continue to self-isolate until the virus runs its course.

This virus is serious and does not discriminate. Please remain vigilant. 😷

— Chaz Molder (@chazmolder) July 16, 2020