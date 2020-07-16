chaz molder
Photo: @chazmolder Twitter

Columbia Mayor Chaz Molder and his wife have both tested positive for COVID-19. Mayor Molder made the announcement on Twitter, explaining their doctor recommended they get tested after his wife experienced shortness of breath and loss of smell/taste. He tweeted their symptoms are “mild but they are present.”

 

According to data from the Tennessee Department of Health (last updated on July 15 at 2pm), Maury County has 529 total COVID-19 cases (238 active cases) and 288 people have recovered from the virus.


Previous articleWilliamson County COVID-19 Testing Site Closed July 17
Avatar
Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here