Columbia Mayor Chaz Molder and his wife have both tested positive for COVID-19. Mayor Molder made the announcement on Twitter, explaining their doctor recommended they get tested after his wife experienced shortness of breath and loss of smell/taste. He tweeted their symptoms are “mild but they are present.”
Liz and I just received news that we both tested positive for COVID-19. 🦠
Fortunately, our symptoms are mild, but they are present.
We will continue to self-isolate until the virus runs its course.
This virus is serious and does not discriminate. Please remain vigilant. 😷
— Chaz Molder (@chazmolder) July 16, 2020
Because of her symptoms, and pending test results, we will self-isolate until results come back. Grateful to be able to get tested quickly & easily.
Can confirm the test was not bad, and can admit @lizmolder handled better than me.
If in doubt, get tested.
PS-wear a 😷! 2/2
— Chaz Molder (@chazmolder) July 14, 2020
According to data from the Tennessee Department of Health (last updated on July 15 at 2pm), Maury County has 529 total COVID-19 cases (238 active cases) and 288 people have recovered from the virus.