WCS Seniors Prepare to Walk Across the Stage





It’s time for the district to celebrate the Class of 2020.

Beginning July 16, seniors around the county will be walking across the stage to receive their diplomas. During this time of recognition, it’s important that families and friends are aware of the following social distancing and safety guidelines:

All guests, participants and volunteers are asked to self-assess prior to coming to the venue by answering the self-assessment questions regarding COVID symptoms and temperature check.

All guests, participants and volunteers will be scanned with a body temperature scanner, asked to answer six questions regarding symptoms of COVID and asked to sit together as family unit upon arrival to the venue.

Have you been in close contact with a person with a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19? Have you had an unusual cough or shortness of breath? Have you had a sore throat or other flu-like symptoms? Have you had a fever of 100 degrees or higher in the past 72 hours? Have you had a loss of taste or smell? Have you had vomiting or diarrhea in the past 24 hours?

Guests, participants and volunteers will not be allowed to enter the venue if they present a fever of 100 degrees or higher or if they have been experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.

Guests should come to the screening area, located at the main entrance of the Ag Expo Center, as a unit of four.

Masks must be worn by all participants and guests.

Masks will be available at the door for any guest or participant unable to secure one prior to the event.

Guests will be required to stay in their vehicles until one hour before the ceremony begins.

Once guests come to the Ag Expo Center entrance, they will not be allowed to gather but will walk directly to the screening area and into the building to be seated.

All guests will need to have a ticket provided by the school to enter.

All guests will be allowed to choose seating six feet apart from the next group.

Sections of seats will be taped off and not allowed for seating due to the planning for socially distancing of guests.

The graduation venue will be cleaned with disinfectant between each ceremony to include the wiping of high-touch areas and the spraying of the seating areas with a peroxide-based disinfectant.

Graduates will be seated on the venue floor six feet apart.

Hand sanitizer stations will be set up around the venue.

The planning of the graduation ceremonies was done following the guidance of local health officials and the TN Pledge for Reopening, specifically following the state guidelines for attractions, large venues and large community events.

Programs for the ceremonies will be available on tables inside the Ag Expo Center. Each ceremony will be live streamed through the district’s YouTube channel or Facebook page. WC-TV will also air the events sometime after the graduation weekend.

Graduation dates, times and locations are listed below:



