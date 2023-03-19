Williamson County Animal Center Hosts Offsite Spring 2023 Clinics

By
Morgan Mitchell
-
Williamson County Animal Center

Williamson County Animal Center is hosting its spring 2023 clinics throughout the month of April.

The clinic will offer rabies vaccinations for $10 and microchips for $15. The animal center only accepts cash or checks.

The clinics will be at the following locations:

  • April 1st, 10am-12pm
    Fairview Middle School, Fairview
    Mill Creek Middle School, Nolensville
  • April 8th, 1pm-3pm
    Thompson’s Station Middle School, Thompson’s Station College Grove Elementary, Bethesda/College Grove
  • April 15th, 9am-11am
    Westwood Elementary, Fairview
  • April 22nd 1pm-3pm
    Thompson’s Station Middle School, Thompson’s Station
  • April 29th 8am-10am
    Heritage Middle School, Burwood/Thompson’s Station (cash only)
    9am-11am
    Williamson County Animal Center, Franklin
    12pm-2pm
    Rock-N-Country Veterinary Services, College Grove

