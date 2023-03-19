Williamson County Animal Center Hosts Offsite Spring 2023 Clinics

Williamson County Animal Center is hosting its spring 2023 clinics throughout the month of April.

The clinic will offer rabies vaccinations for $10 and microchips for $15. The animal center only accepts cash or checks.

The clinics will be at the following locations:

April 1st, 10am-12pm

Fairview Middle School, Fairview

Mill Creek Middle School, Nolensville

April 8th, 1pm-3pm

Thompson’s Station Middle School, Thompson’s Station College Grove Elementary, Bethesda/College Grove

April 15th, 9am-11am

Westwood Elementary, Fairview

April 22nd 1pm-3pm

Thompson’s Station Middle School, Thompson’s Station