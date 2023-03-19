Williamson County Animal Center Hosts Offsite Spring 2023 Clinics

Williamson County Animal Center is hosting its spring 2023 clinics throughout the month of April.
The clinic will offer rabies vaccinations for $10 and microchips for $15. The animal center only accepts cash or checks.
The clinics will be at the following locations:
- April 1st, 10am-12pm
Fairview Middle School, Fairview
Mill Creek Middle School, Nolensville
- April 8th, 1pm-3pm
Thompson’s Station Middle School, Thompson’s Station College Grove Elementary, Bethesda/College Grove
- April 15th, 9am-11am
Westwood Elementary, Fairview
- April 22nd 1pm-3pm
Thompson’s Station Middle School, Thompson’s Station
- April 29th 8am-10am
Heritage Middle School, Burwood/Thompson’s Station (cash only)
9am-11am
Williamson County Animal Center, Franklin
12pm-2pm
Rock-N-Country Veterinary Services, College Grove