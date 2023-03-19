Weekly Weather Outlook 3-19-25-2023 Freeze Warnings Followed by Spring

There is a Freeze warning for tonight, and we expect another one to be issued tomorrow night before a more Spring-like pattern returns. Here is this week’s rollercoaster:

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

Tonight Widespread frost after 4am. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 21. North northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday Widespread frost before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 54. Calm wind becoming south southwest around 5 mph in the morning.

Monday Night Areas of frost after 1am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 30. South wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Areas of frost before 8am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 60. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night A 40 percent chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday A 30 percent chance of showers before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. South wind around 15 mph.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 81. South southwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Thursday Night A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Friday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Chance of precipitation is 70%.