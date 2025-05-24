White Named Athletic Director of the Year by Sports Business Journal

Danny White, Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics at the University of Tennessee, was named Athletic Director of the Year by Sports Business Journal. The award was presented to him at the Sports Business Awards in New York City on Wednesday evening.

White is the first Athletics Director at the University of Tennessee to receive this prestigious accolade.

“Danny’s impact on our campus and in the changing world of intercollegiate athletics has been transformational, and I am thrilled for his leadership to be recognized as the SBJ Athletic Director of the Year,” said Chancellor Donde Plowman. “Danny sets the tone with his competitive drive, strategic approach and problem-solving mindset, and has built an incredible team of athletics administrators committed to supporting student-athletes and winning with integrity. The culture he has built at Tennessee is truly special.”

Sports Business Journal Athletic Director of the Year (2000-2025)

2000 — Lew Perkins, University of Connecticut

2001 — Ted Leland, Stanford University

2002 — Bob Bowlsby, University of Iowa

2003 — Andy Geiger, Ohio State University

2004 — Eric Hyman, Texas Christian University

2005 — DeLoss Dodds, University of Texas

2006 — Jeremy Foley, University of Florida

2007 — Tom Jurich, University of Louisville

2008 — Ron Wellman, Wake Forest University

2009 — Joe Castiglione, University of Oklahoma

2010 — Gene Smith, Ohio State University

2011 — DeLoss Dodds, University of Texas

2012 — Mark Hollis, Michigan State University

2013 — Mal Moore, University of Alabama

2014 — Kevin White, Duke University

2015 — Jeff Long, University of Arkansas

2016 — Gene Smith, Ohio State University

2017 — Dan Radakovich, Clemson University

2018 — Jim Phillips, Northwestern University

2019 — Mitch Barnhart, University of Kentucky

2020 — Scott Stricklin, University of Florida

2021 — Mack Rhoades, Baylor University

2022 — Sandy Barbour, Penn State University

2023 — J.D. Wicker, San Diego State University

2024 – Chris Del Conte, University of Texas

2025 – Danny White, University of Tennessee

