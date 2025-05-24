OBITUARY: David A. Waninger

David A. Waninger, affectionately known as “W+7,” age 75, of Spring Hill, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on May 17, 2025. He is survived by his devoted wife of 50 years, Sharon Waninger; his daughter, Melissa Masten (Jeff); his son, Allen Waninger (Tamara); and five beloved grandchildren: Trevor, Jacob, William, Andrew, and Brooklyn. He is also survived by his sister, Joann Bonson, and many dear friends.

After graduating from the University of Georgia, David proudly served his country in the United States Air Force for 20 years. Following his military career, he continued his service through a second career with the U.S. Department of Defense at Keesler Air Force Base, where he worked for 22 years.

David was a simple, humble man who loved deeply—his wife, his children and grandchildren, and his many friends. He had an infectious smile and a rare gift for making others laugh, leaving a lasting impression on everyone who crossed his path. He took tremendous pride in his home, especially his yard and holiday decorations, frequently earning local recognition for both. Whether it was winning Yard of the Month or Best Christmas Decorations, David’s attention to detail and passion for creating joy was evident to all.

Those who knew David will remember his unwavering integrity, strong values, and positive attitude. He embraced every opportunity with enthusiasm and lived by the motto: “Do it once, and do it right.” David will be deeply missed but lovingly remembered by all who were fortunate enough to know him.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to your local animal shelter.