Weather Alert: Severe Storms This Week, Potential for Snow This Weekend

By
Andrea Hinds
-
severe weather dec 29, 2021
photo: NWS

The National Weather Service (NWS) wants everyone to be weather-aware Wednesday night as severe storms move into the area.

Following this week’s storms, we may see some snow showers.

What to Know:

  • The peak times for severe weather are until 10pm Wednesday night.
  • The primary hazards are straight-line winds, an isolated tornado or two, and localized flash flooding.
  • There is another potential for severe storms with the next actual cold frontal passage Friday night and Saturday, and perhaps into Saturday evening.
  • Precipitation may end as snow late Saturday night and into Sunday, but it doesn’t appear that we’ll experience any meaningful accumulation.
  • Rainfall totals from tonight through Sunday will average 2-3″ across Middle Tennessee.
  • There will be a dramatic temperature drop from Saturday afternoon to Monday morning. Temperatures will go from the upper 60’s/low 70’s on Saturday afternoon to upper teens/low 20’s by Monday morning. That’s about a 50° drop in 36 hours.
Previous articleToday’s Top Stories: Dec. 29, 2021
Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here