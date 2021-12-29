Weather Alert: Severe Storms This Week, Potential for Snow This Weekend

The National Weather Service (NWS) wants everyone to be weather-aware Wednesday night as severe storms move into the area.
Following this week’s storms, we may see some snow showers.
What to Know:
- The peak times for severe weather are until 10pm Wednesday night.
- The primary hazards are straight-line winds, an isolated tornado or two, and localized flash flooding.
- There is another potential for severe storms with the next actual cold frontal passage Friday night and Saturday, and perhaps into Saturday evening.
- Precipitation may end as snow late Saturday night and into Sunday, but it doesn’t appear that we’ll experience any meaningful accumulation.
- Rainfall totals from tonight through Sunday will average 2-3″ across Middle Tennessee.
- There will be a dramatic temperature drop from Saturday afternoon to Monday morning. Temperatures will go from the upper 60’s/low 70’s on Saturday afternoon to upper teens/low 20’s by Monday morning. That’s about a 50° drop in 36 hours.