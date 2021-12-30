American Health Partners Honors Health Care Workers

American Health Partners, a Franklin, Tennessee-based company that provides a wide range of health care services recently honored 50 employees for their dedication to providing high quality health care and outstanding service over the past year. The fourth annual Star Awards ceremony was hosted by the company’s leadership team at the Hilton Franklin Cool Springs and included a performance by renowned songwriters Tony Arata and Leslie Satcher.

Star Awards were presented to frontline caregivers and those who serve in support roles in American Health Partners’ seven divisions for achieving superior results and demonstrating the company’s values of respect, integrity, teamwork, professionalism, excellence and compassion. Honorees, who represent just 1% of the company’s workforce, were nominated by their managers and selected by a committee of leaders.

“Our team at American Health Partners has worked very hard to confront COVID-19 while continuing to move our business forward,” said CEO Mike Bailey. “These Star Award winners are the best of the best and their work shows a dedication to our mission to provide compassionate, high quality health care. We’re proud of their accomplishments and excited to honor them with this important award.”

Star Award winners from the American Health Partners’ corporate office and service center were:

Jennifer Grimes, Franklin, Tenn.

Sheryl Pearcy, Parsons, Tenn.

Dustin Hertz, Franklin, Tenn.

Larry McElrath, Parsons, Tenn.

From American Health Plans, which owns and manages institutional special needs plans (ISNPs) for Medicare beneficiaries living in long-term care facilities, Star Awards were given to two employees:

Bryce Visnovske, American Health Advantage of Missouri

Rita Gordon, American Health Plans – Franklin, Tenn.

American Health Partners employs more than 4,300 health care professionals and support staff in seven states. “It is inspiring to honor the individuals in our company who set the standard for excellence,” Bailey said. “This has been a very trying year for our caregivers, patients and their families. Though we all have different roles, together we’ve shouldered a sacred responsibility to protect the health and well-being of those in our care.”

