Today’s Top Stories: Dec. 29, 2021

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here’s a look at the top stories for Dec 29, 2021.

Very Peri
photo from Pantone

1Pantone Announces Very Peri as 2022 Color of the Year

Pantone, the global color authority and provider of professional color introduced a new blue shade, PANTONE 17-3938 Very Peri, a periwinkle blue hue with a violet-red undertone as the Pantone Color of the Year selection for 2022. Read More

2Amazon Books Editors Announce 2021’s Best Books of the Year

Amazon Books Editors announced their selections for the Best Books of 2021, naming Amor Towles’ The Lincoln Highway as the Best Book of the Year; Towles’ New York Times bestseller A Gentleman in Moscow was also included in the Best Books selection in 2016. Read More

3Brentwood Baptist to Host Ribbon Cutting for Special Needs Facility

Brentwood Baptist Church will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday, January 8, at 10:00 a.m. for The Rowen Glenn Center, an addition to their Special Needs Ministry. Read More

Friends Experience
photo from Friends Experience

4F-R-I-E-N-D-S Experience is Coming to Nashville

Take a step inside your favorite F-R-I-E-N-D-S moments with this new experience coming to Nashville in 2022. Read More

5When to Take Down Your Christmas Tree

Christmas is over. Some of us may already be thinking about taking down our Christmas decor, including the Christmas tree, while others may procrastinate as taking down all the decor can be time-consuming. Read More.

