Today’s Top Stories: Dec. 29, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for Dec 29, 2021.
Pantone, the global color authority and provider of professional color introduced a new blue shade, PANTONE 17-3938 Very Peri, a periwinkle blue hue with a violet-red undertone as the Pantone Color of the Year selection for 2022.
Amazon Books Editors announced their selections for the Best Books of 2021, naming Amor Towles' The Lincoln Highway as the Best Book of the Year; Towles' New York Times bestseller A Gentleman in Moscow was also included in the Best Books selection in 2016.
Brentwood Baptist Church will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday, January 8, at 10:00 a.m. for The Rowen Glenn Center, an addition to their Special Needs Ministry.
Take a step inside your favorite F-R-I-E-N-D-S moments with this new experience coming to Nashville in 2022.
Christmas is over. Some of us may already be thinking about taking down our Christmas decor, including the Christmas tree, while others may procrastinate as taking down all the decor can be time-consuming.