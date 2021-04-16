WCS Teacher Among Top Educators in State

Crockett Elementary gifted teacher Stephanie Higgs, who was named the WCS Elementary Teacher of the Year in February, has been selected as a Region-Level Tennessee Teacher of the Year Semifinalist making her one of the top nine elementary teachers in the State.

Three Semifinalists are selected from each of the nine CORE regions in Tennessee: one from kindergarten through fourth grade, one from fifth through eighth grade and one from ninth through twelfth grade. To become a Semifinalist, Higgs’s application was selected over 14 other District-Level Teachers of the Year in the Mid-Cumberland CORE region, and now, she will advance in the Tennessee Teacher of the Year competition.

“I am thrilled beyond belief to discover that my teaching experience would allow me to move forward in pursuit of the Tennessee Teacher of the Year,” Higgs said. “This was a huge honor with great significance. No one goes into teaching for the praise or recognition, but it certainly affirms all that I have strived to achieve during my life’s dedication to education.”

The next step of the process requires Higgs to share her leadership experience, awards and community service.

“I’m also collecting and submitting letters of recommendation, and nothing has brought me more joy than hearing from current and former students, parents, colleagues, instructional coaches, administrators and even graduate college professors concerning the impact I have had upon them during my time in education,” Higgs said.

Higgs says she has become a stronger educator because of the Teacher of the Year selection process. She strives to achieve maximum impact on her students’ success, something her colleagues at Crockett Elementary recognize as well.

“The joy and excitement for learning that she brings each day is invaluable and contagious to those around her,” said CES Principal Dr. Bronwyn Rector. “We celebrate Stephanie’s recognition in this well-deserved honor and wish her the best in the next selection round.”

Finalists for the Tennessee Teacher of the Year will be announced this summer.