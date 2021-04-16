Family Saved By Working Smoke Alarms

By
Press Release
-
wcfire station 22
From wcfire.com

FRANKLIN, TN — At 1:47 am, Stations 14 and 22 were dispatched to a residential structure fire on South Berrys Chapel Road just outside of the Franklin City Limits. Home owners were awoken by their smoke alarms and found heavy smoke in their home. Due to the alarm, they were able to exit their home safely and call 911. The fire was out when fire units arrived on scene, but heavy smoke remained in the home. Fire crews helped to ventilate the smoke from the house before returning to service. The cause of the fire was accidental.

“Working smoke alarms saved the family’s lives. Had smoke alarms not been working and present in the home, the family could have suffered from smoke inhalation and even worse, death. Not only were lives saved, but the fire was able to be extinguished quickly before spreading.” -Williamson County Rescue Squad Assistant Chief and Fire Marshal, Bob Galoppi.

If you are in need of a smoke alarm and live in the Williamson County Rescue Squad service area, please contact us at https://www.wcfire.com/contact or 615-790-5821.

In 2020, there were 75 fire deaths in Tennessee. Fire Departments across Tennessee have been working through the “Get Alarmed, TN!” program to ensure that all homes have working smoke alarms. Since the “Get Alarmed, TN!” program began in 2013, 314 lives have been documented as saved by the smoke alarms, and over 244,500 smoke alarms have been installed across Tennessee by both paid and volunteer fire departments.

