WCS Reports No Vandalism at Ravenwood Despite Social Media Rumors

Tonight is one of the most anticipated high school football games of the season – Brentwood vs Ravenwood, also known as the “Battle of the Woods”. This well-known rivalry has resulted in pranks, vandalism and other misdeeds over the years.

As the rivalry geared up this year, we received messages of concern from readers regarding potential vandalism that allegedly occurred overnight at Ravenwood High School. The social media rumor mill seemed to be turning swiftly today as photos were shared through various social media channels allegedly depicting vandalism and more rumors swirled that those photos were fake.

We reached out to Williamson County Schools (WCS) and they told us that no vandalism has been reported. We have received reports that some flags may have been taken but we have been unable to verify that with WCS.

