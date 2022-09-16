Today’s Top 5 Stories: September 16, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for September 16, 2022.
The Spring Hill Municipal Planning Commission approved Pentagon Holdings’ proposed mixed-use development at Derryberry Lane and Port Royal Road on Monday night. The approval paves the way for the first of its kind, innovative development in the area, as the residential and commercial space will provide new options to live and work in Spring Hill. Read more.
The Harpeth Hotel, a Curio Collection by Hilton™ managed by Valor Hospitality Partners, announced it has received the coveted AAA Four Diamond designation. Read more.
Violent Crimes Division detectives, working a joint investigation with Brentwood Police, arrested four men Wednesday night shortly after they burglarized a Forest Hills home and stole more than $200,000 in jewelry and cash. Read more.
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more.
See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for August 22-26, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. Read more.