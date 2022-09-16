Today’s Top 5 Stories: September 16, 2022

By
Austin Timberlake
-
house befunky with filter

Here’s a look at the top stories for September 16, 2022.

1Spring Hill Planning Commission Approves Mixed Use Development

Pentagon Holdings
Renderings from Pentagon Holdings

The Spring Hill Municipal Planning Commission approved Pentagon Holdings’ proposed mixed-use development at Derryberry Lane and Port Royal Road on Monday night. The approval paves the way for the first of its kind, innovative development in the area, as the residential and commercial space will provide new options to live and work in Spring Hill. Read more.

2Harpeth Hotel Receives a AAA Four Diamond Designation for 2022

Harpeth Hotel
photo from Harpeth Hotel

The Harpeth Hotel, a Curio Collection by Hilton™ managed by Valor Hospitality Partners, announced it has received the coveted AAA Four Diamond designation. Read more.

3Four Men Arrested for Burglarizing Forest Hills Home

burglary in forest hills
burglary in forest hills

Violent Crimes Division detectives, working a joint investigation with Brentwood Police, arrested four men Wednesday night shortly after they burglarized a Forest Hills home and stole more than $200,000 in jewelry and cash. Read more.

4Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Owl's Hill

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more.

5Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for August 22

house befunky with filter

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for August 22-26, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. Read more.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here