WCS Releases Third Grade TCAP Information

This week, WCS third graders who received a score of “Approaching” or “Below” expectations on the English Language Arts (ELA) portion of the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP) are retaking that portion of the test.

The purpose of the retake is to find out if any interventions will be necessary prior to fourth grade. Based on Tennessee law, T.C.A. 49-6-3115, third graders who do not show proficiency on the ELA section of TCAP may have requirements related to summer school and/or tutoring to be promoted to fourth grade.

Data released May 19 by the Tennessee Department of Education shows that 72 percent of WCS third graders scored in the “Exceeds Expectations” or “Meets Expectations” categories for ELA. That is a six percent increase from one year ago.

Six percent of WCS third graders scored in the “Below” category and 22 percent scored in the “Approaching” category. Of those students, the vast majority are either eligible for exemptions due to a disability that impacts reading, being an English Language Learner, etc. or are eligible to appeal because they scored at or above the 40th percentile on the district’s Universal Reading Screener.

Additionally, any student who is still in the “Approaching” category after the retake could submit an appeal with the State if that student experienced a catastrophic situation during the days leading up to the TCAP test that impacted the third-grade student’s ability to perform on the test or the retake.

Pending this week’s retakes, approximately 50 of the district’s 3,045 third graders will be required to attend both the summer school program and tutoring next year to move to fourth grade.

Parents will be able to submit an appeal to the State beginning Tuesday, May 30. Williamson County Schools will issue a reminder to those third-grade families right before the appeal window is set to open. Additional information can be found on the Tennessee Department of Education’s website.

