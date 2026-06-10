Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for June 10, 2026

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores from June 3-10, 2026. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Aces Kettle Corn FMFU
|100
|4809 Byrd Ln College Grove TN 37046
|Food Service | Routine
|06/06/2026
|Brentwood Country Club Kiddie Pool
|100
|5123 Country Club Dr. Brentwood TN 37024
|Swimming Pools | Routine
|06/09/2026
|Brentwood Pointe III
|100
|2200 21st Avenue South Nashville TN 37212
|Swimming Pools | Routine
|06/05/2026
|Bricktops Bar
|100
|1576 W. McEwen Dr. Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service | Routine
|06/03/2026
|Bricktops Restaurant
|100
|1576 W. McEwen Dr. Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service | Follow-Up
|06/03/2026
|Bubble Pop Tea Mobile
|100
|6462 Drumwright Rd College Grove TN 37046
|Food Service | Routine
|06/03/2026
|Catalina Kiddie Pool
|100
|2000 Catalina Way. Nolensville TN 37135
|Swimming Pools | Routine
|06/08/2026
|Deer Run Retreat Center Camp
|100
|3845 Perkins Rd. Thompsons Station TN 37179
|Organized Campgrounds | Routine
|06/08/2026
|Deer Run-The Brookside Barn
|100
|3845 Perkins Rd. Thompsons Station TN 37179
|Food Service | Routine
|06/08/2026
|Deer Run-The Creekside Dining Hall
|100
|3845 Perkins Rd. Thompsons Station TN 37179
|Food Service | Follow-Up
|06/08/2026
|FMFU Empanada Lua
|100
|101 Forest Trail Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service | Follow-Up
|06/06/2026
|Hampton Inn & Suites Berry Farms -- Hotel
|100
|7101 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin TN 37067
|Hotels Motels | Follow-Up
|06/05/2026
|Holiday Inn Express & Suites Hotel FSE
|100
|7100 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin TN 37064
|Hotels Motels | Routine
|06/04/2026
|Mojos Tacos Mobile
|100
|7263 Nolensville Rd. Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service | Routine
|06/03/2026
|Mooreland Estates HOA Pool
|100
|7001 Tartan Drive Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|06/05/2026
|Nutty & Nice FMFU
|100
|1001 Grey Oak Ln Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service | Routine
|06/06/2026
|Sunset Park Kiddie Pool
|100
|1712 Jonahs Ridge Way Nolensville TN 37135
|Swimming Pools | Routine
|06/08/2026
|The Lodge at Deer Run
|100
|3845 Perkins Road Thompsons Station TN 37179
|Bed and Breakfast | Routine
|06/08/2026
|Tous les Jours Bakery
|100
|600B Frazier Dr 140 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service | Routine
|06/09/2026
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
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