Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for June 10, 2026

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores from June 3-10, 2026. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date Aces Kettle Corn FMFU 100 4809 Byrd Ln College Grove TN 37046 Food Service | Routine 06/06/2026 Brentwood Country Club Kiddie Pool 100 5123 Country Club Dr. Brentwood TN 37024 Swimming Pools | Routine 06/09/2026 Brentwood Pointe III 100 2200 21st Avenue South Nashville TN 37212 Swimming Pools | Routine 06/05/2026 Bricktops Bar 100 1576 W. McEwen Dr. Franklin TN 37067 Food Service | Routine 06/03/2026 Bricktops Restaurant 100 1576 W. McEwen Dr. Franklin TN 37067 Food Service | Follow-Up 06/03/2026 Bubble Pop Tea Mobile 100 6462 Drumwright Rd College Grove TN 37046 Food Service | Routine 06/03/2026 Catalina Kiddie Pool 100 2000 Catalina Way. Nolensville TN 37135 Swimming Pools | Routine 06/08/2026 Deer Run Retreat Center Camp 100 3845 Perkins Rd. Thompsons Station TN 37179 Organized Campgrounds | Routine 06/08/2026 Deer Run-The Brookside Barn 100 3845 Perkins Rd. Thompsons Station TN 37179 Food Service | Routine 06/08/2026 Deer Run-The Creekside Dining Hall 100 3845 Perkins Rd. Thompsons Station TN 37179 Food Service | Follow-Up 06/08/2026 FMFU Empanada Lua 100 101 Forest Trail Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service | Follow-Up 06/06/2026 Hampton Inn & Suites Berry Farms -- Hotel 100 7101 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin TN 37067 Hotels Motels | Follow-Up 06/05/2026 Holiday Inn Express & Suites Hotel FSE 100 7100 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin TN 37064 Hotels Motels | Routine 06/04/2026 Mojos Tacos Mobile 100 7263 Nolensville Rd. Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service | Routine 06/03/2026 Mooreland Estates HOA Pool 100 7001 Tartan Drive Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools | Follow-Up 06/05/2026 Nutty & Nice FMFU 100 1001 Grey Oak Ln Franklin TN 37064 Food Service | Routine 06/06/2026 Sunset Park Kiddie Pool 100 1712 Jonahs Ridge Way Nolensville TN 37135 Swimming Pools | Routine 06/08/2026 The Lodge at Deer Run 100 3845 Perkins Road Thompsons Station TN 37179 Bed and Breakfast | Routine 06/08/2026 Tous les Jours Bakery 100 600B Frazier Dr 140 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service | Routine 06/09/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.