Home Business Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for June 10, 2026

Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for June 10, 2026

By
Michael Carpenter
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These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores from June 3-10, 2026. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
Aces Kettle Corn FMFU1004809 Byrd Ln College Grove TN 37046Food Service | Routine06/06/2026
Brentwood Country Club Kiddie Pool1005123 Country Club Dr. Brentwood TN 37024Swimming Pools | Routine06/09/2026
Brentwood Pointe III1002200 21st Avenue South Nashville TN 37212Swimming Pools | Routine06/05/2026
Bricktops Bar1001576 W. McEwen Dr. Franklin TN 37067Food Service | Routine06/03/2026
Bricktops Restaurant1001576 W. McEwen Dr. Franklin TN 37067Food Service | Follow-Up06/03/2026
Bubble Pop Tea Mobile1006462 Drumwright Rd College Grove TN 37046Food Service | Routine06/03/2026
Catalina Kiddie Pool1002000 Catalina Way. Nolensville TN 37135Swimming Pools | Routine06/08/2026
Deer Run Retreat Center Camp1003845 Perkins Rd. Thompsons Station TN 37179Organized Campgrounds | Routine06/08/2026
Deer Run-The Brookside Barn1003845 Perkins Rd. Thompsons Station TN 37179Food Service | Routine06/08/2026
Deer Run-The Creekside Dining Hall1003845 Perkins Rd. Thompsons Station TN 37179Food Service | Follow-Up06/08/2026
FMFU Empanada Lua100101 Forest Trail Brentwood TN 37027Food Service | Follow-Up06/06/2026
Hampton Inn & Suites Berry Farms -- Hotel1007101 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin TN 37067Hotels Motels | Follow-Up06/05/2026
Holiday Inn Express & Suites Hotel FSE1007100 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin TN 37064Hotels Motels | Routine06/04/2026
Mojos Tacos Mobile1007263 Nolensville Rd. Nolensville TN 37135Food Service | Routine06/03/2026
Mooreland Estates HOA Pool1007001 Tartan Drive Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools | Follow-Up06/05/2026
Nutty & Nice FMFU1001001 Grey Oak Ln Franklin TN 37064Food Service | Routine06/06/2026
Sunset Park Kiddie Pool1001712 Jonahs Ridge Way Nolensville TN 37135Swimming Pools | Routine06/08/2026
The Lodge at Deer Run1003845 Perkins Road Thompsons Station TN 37179Bed and Breakfast | Routine06/08/2026
Tous les Jours Bakery100600B Frazier Dr 140 Franklin TN 37067Food Service | Routine06/09/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

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