Registration for 2023-24 SACC Opens June 19

Registration for the 2023-24 School Aged Child Care (SACC) program will open Monday, June 19, at 6:30 a.m.

The SACC program runs throughout the school year and provides extended care services at all WCS elementary schools. Full-time care is offered for families needing care on a regular basis Monday through Friday. Families can select mornings, afternoons or both morning and afternoon care. Part-time care is also available for families needing care on specific days.

Once the registration window is open, families can register their children using the EZChildTrack. There is a $40 registration fee per child. The cost for full-time morning or afternoon care is $70 per week, per child. For full-time morning and afternoon care, the cost is $84 per week, per child. Part-time care costs $44 per day, per child.

For more information about the SACC program and a full list of tuition fees, visit the WCS SACC page.

