WCS High Schools to Perform at Winter Guard Exhibition

From WCS InFocus

By
Michael Carpenter
-
Winter Guard Exhibition 02-23
Photo from WCS

Come see students from six WCS high schools perform in the Winter Guard Exhibition this Saturday, February 11, 2023.

The show will take place starting at 7 p.m. at Fairview High School. The cost to attend is $7 per person.

Fairview High is located at 2595 Fairview Blvd. in Fairview. The schedule of performances is listed below:

  • 7 p.m. – Centennial High
  • 7:07 p.m. – Ravenwood High Junior Varsity
  • 7:14 p.m. – Page High
  • 7:21 p.m. – Brentwood High
  • 7:28 p.m. – Break
  • 7:45 p.m. – Summit High
  • 7:52 p.m. – Ravenwood High Varsity
  • 7:59 p.m. – Fairview High

MORE SCHOOL NEWS

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here