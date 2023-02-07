WCS High Schools to Perform at Winter Guard Exhibition

Come see students from six WCS high schools perform in the Winter Guard Exhibition this Saturday, February 11, 2023.
The show will take place starting at 7 p.m. at Fairview High School. The cost to attend is $7 per person.
Fairview High is located at 2595 Fairview Blvd. in Fairview. The schedule of performances is listed below:
- 7 p.m. – Centennial High
- 7:07 p.m. – Ravenwood High Junior Varsity
- 7:14 p.m. – Page High
- 7:21 p.m. – Brentwood High
- 7:28 p.m. – Break
- 7:45 p.m. – Summit High
- 7:52 p.m. – Ravenwood High Varsity
- 7:59 p.m. – Fairview High