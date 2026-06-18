6/18/26: Light Drizzle with High of 82 and Low of 73; Thunderstorms Possible Tonight

Currently in Williamson County, the temperature is 75.4°F with a light drizzle. Winds are blowing at 1.6 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation so far today.
Earlier today, the high reached 82.6°F, while the low was 72.7°F. A chance of precipitation today was at 39%, with an anticipated total of 0.68 in. Conditions are expected to remain overcast tonight, with a low of 72.7°F and winds picking up to 5.7 mph. The chance of rain tonight is 32%.
There are no active official weather alerts reported at this time. Ensure you stay updated on any shifting conditions.
Today's Details
High
83°F
Low
73°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
93%
UV Index
6.3 (High)
Precip
39% chance · 0.68 in
Now
75°F · feels 85°F
Sunrise
5:30am
Sunset
8:06pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|83°F
|73°F
|Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
|Friday
|80°F
|67°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|80°F
|63°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|82°F
|64°F
|Drizzle: light
|Monday
|80°F
|71°F
|Thunderstorm with slight hail
|Tuesday
|80°F
|69°F
|Thunderstorm with slight hail
|Wednesday
|78°F
|63°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
Please join our FREE Newsletter