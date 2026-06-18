6/18/26: Light Drizzle with High of 82 and Low of 73; Thunderstorms Possible Tonight

Currently in Williamson County, the temperature is 75.4°F with a light drizzle. Winds are blowing at 1.6 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation so far today.

Earlier today, the high reached 82.6°F, while the low was 72.7°F. A chance of precipitation today was at 39%, with an anticipated total of 0.68 in. Conditions are expected to remain overcast tonight, with a low of 72.7°F and winds picking up to 5.7 mph. The chance of rain tonight is 32%.

There are no active official weather alerts reported at this time. Ensure you stay updated on any shifting conditions.

Today's Details High 83°F Low 73°F Wind 11 mph Humidity 93% UV Index 6.3 (High) Precip 39% chance · 0.68 in Now 75°F · feels 85°F Sunrise 5:30am Sunset 8:06pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 83°F 73°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate Friday 80°F 67°F Overcast Saturday 80°F 63°F Overcast Sunday 82°F 64°F Drizzle: light Monday 80°F 71°F Thunderstorm with slight hail Tuesday 80°F 69°F Thunderstorm with slight hail Wednesday 78°F 63°F Overcast

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