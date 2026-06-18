Home Weather 6/18/26: Light Drizzle with High of 82 and Low of 73; Thunderstorms...

6/18/26: Light Drizzle with High of 82 and Low of 73; Thunderstorms Possible Tonight

By
Source Staff
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Currently in Williamson County, the temperature is 75.4°F with a light drizzle. Winds are blowing at 1.6 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation so far today.

Earlier today, the high reached 82.6°F, while the low was 72.7°F. A chance of precipitation today was at 39%, with an anticipated total of 0.68 in. Conditions are expected to remain overcast tonight, with a low of 72.7°F and winds picking up to 5.7 mph. The chance of rain tonight is 32%.

There are no active official weather alerts reported at this time. Ensure you stay updated on any shifting conditions.

Today's Details

High
83°F
Low
73°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
93%
UV Index
6.3 (High)
Precip
39% chance · 0.68 in
Now
75°F · feels 85°F
Sunrise
5:30am
Sunset
8:06pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 83°F 73°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
Friday 80°F 67°F Overcast
Saturday 80°F 63°F Overcast
Sunday 82°F 64°F Drizzle: light
Monday 80°F 71°F Thunderstorm with slight hail
Tuesday 80°F 69°F Thunderstorm with slight hail
Wednesday 78°F 63°F Overcast
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