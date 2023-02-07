WEATHER 2-7-8,2023 Rains Return, Storms and Winds

At the time we aren’t seeing anything on the Severe level for the next 36 hours, but we will be monitoring.
Tonight
A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.
Wednesday
A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 3pm. Cloudy, with a high near 66. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south-southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday Night
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 9pm, then showers likely between 9pm and midnight, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 56. Windy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.