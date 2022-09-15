WCS Career Fair Aims to Help Fairview Area Schools

The WCS Fairview community is looking for new employees to join the team.

On Saturday, September 17, a Career Fair for Fairview positions will take place at Westwood Elementary from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Open positions include certified special education teachers, paraprofessionals, certified teachers, cafeteria staff, bus drivers, childcare staff and School Age Child Care (SACC) workers.

Those interested in attending the fair should dress professionally and bring copies of their resumes, as interviews will be offered onsite and same-day hiring will be available.

Westwood Elementary is located at 7200 Tiger Trail in Fairview.

For anyone interested in open positions in other areas of the district, visit the WCS Careers page.

