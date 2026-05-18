Photo of the Day: May 18, 2026

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Local McDonald’s Owner/Operators celebrated Mother’s Day early this week with a visit to the Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) of Nashville, bringing treats for the families staying there and a significant financial contribution to the organization.

Recognizing that Mother’s Day can be difficult while a child is hospitalized, local operators surprised moms at the House with hand-delivered flowers and cookie totes. The visit was highlighted by the presentation of a $21,578 check, representing the total funds raised during this year’s Shamrock Shake fundraiser. Throughout the campaign, 25 cents from every Shamrock Shake sold at participating Nashville-area locations was designated to support RMHC families.

The donation reflects the continued generosity of the Middle Tennessee community and a shared commitment to keeping families close during their most difficult moments. By providing flowers and treats alongside the financial gift, local operators aimed to offer a moment of relief and recognition for families navigating their children’s medical journeys.

The funds will directly support the vital services RMHC provides, including lodging and meals for those with critically ill children. Together, these local organizations are honored to continue their long-standing partnership in service of the Greater Tennessee area.

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