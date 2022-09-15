Tennessee College Football 2022 – Week 3 Viewing Guide

By
Austin Timberlake
-

The college football season continues this weekend. Below you can see what time, what channel and who your favorite local college football team plays.

Saturday, September 17, 2022

Austin Peay (2-1) @ Alabama A&M (0-2)

2 PM on TBA

 

Cumberland (2-0) @ Pikeville (1-0)

2 PM on TBA

 

Vanderbilt (2-1) @ Northern Illinois (1-1)

2:30 PM on CBSSN

 

UT Martin (1-1) @ Boise State (1-1)

3 PM on FS1

 

North Alabama (1-1) @ Chattanooga (2-0)

5 PM on ESPN+

 

Akron (1-1) @ #15 Tennessee (2-0)

6 PM on SECN+/ESPN+

 

Arkansas State (1-1) @ Memphis (1-1)

6 PM on ESPN+

 

TSU (0-2) @ MTSU (1-1)

6 PM on ESPN+

 

Samford (1-1) @ Tennessee Tech (1-1)

6 PM on ESPN3

 

Furman (1-1) @ ETSU (1-1)

6:30 PM on ESPN+

