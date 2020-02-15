It was a special night at the Nashville Predators game Thursday night. It was “Hockey Has Heart Congenital Heart Defect (CHD) Awareness Night” and country superstar Luke Bryan performed the national anthem, representing the Brett Boyer Foundation.

Bryan’s jersey read “Bright for Brett” in honor of his late niece Sadie Brett Boyer who died in 2017 of CHD. In addition to singing the anthem, Bryan brought two children to the ice who have been diagnosed with CHD.

The Brett Boyer Foundation was created in memory of Sadie Brett Boyer to fund research projects for advanced treatment of CHD. They also want to spread awareness as 1 in 100 children in the United States suffers from CHD.

In other Luke Bryan news…..

Bryan recently revealed the cover and track listing of his latest album ‘Born Here Live Here Die Here’. This will be Bryan’s seventh studio album which will be released on April 24, 2020. On Feb. 16, Bryan returns to the judge’s table for the season premiere of American Idol.