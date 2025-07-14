TSU Hockey to Begin Inaugural Season in 2026-27

NASHVILLE — Tennessee State University announced today that the launch of its historic men’s hockey program will shift to the 2026-27 season. The decision, made in collaboration with the National Hockey League (NHL), the Nashville Predators, and College Hockey Inc., underscores a shared commitment to building a sustainable and competitive program from day one.

The announcement coincides with a $250,000 grant from the NHL/ National Hockey League Players Association (NHLPA) Industry Growth Fund and continued support from the Nashville Predators. TSU remains poised to become the first historically Black college or university (HBCU) to sponsor NCAA Division I men’s ice hockey.

“Working closely with the NHL and the Predators, we agree that an additional year will provide the program with the time and resources it needs to launch at full strength and with long-term financial success in mind,” said TSU Interim President Dwayne Tucker.

TSU’s inaugural season is now set for Fall 2026. In the meantime, preparations will continue through the upcoming academic year, including community engagement, donor initiatives, and program development.

Source: TSU

