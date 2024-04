TSA PreCheck® Program Adds Eight New Airlines

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) recently announced the expansion of its TSA PreCheck program with the addition of Air Premia, Air Tahiti Nui, Air Transat, Bahamasair, BermudAir, Iberia, La Compagnie and New Pacific Airlines.

TSA PreCheck is an expedited screening program enabling low-risk travelers to enjoy a secure and efficient screening experience at more than 200 U.S. state and territory airports, including at the Lynden Pindling International Airport in Nassau, Bahamas. TSA PreCheck passengers travel with ease and may keep their shoes, belts and light jackets on and are not required to remove laptops, 3-1-1 liquids and food items from their carry-on bags. About 99% of TSA PreCheck passengers wait less than 10 minutes in dedicated lanes at airport checkpoints nationwide.

TSA PreCheck is available for eligible passengers when departing from a U.S. airport or when connecting on domestic flights after returning to the United States from a foreign airport. Travelers who are U.S. citizens, U.S. nationals or U.S. lawful permanent residents may apply for TSA PreCheck and can pick any enrollment provider based on cost, location and additional benefits. Costs for enrollment vary by provider.

Enrolling in TSA PreCheck is easy. Visit tsa.gov/precheck and choose one of the enrollment providers, IDEMIA or Telos, complete the online application in five minutes and schedule your 10-minute in-person appointment with your chosen provider to complete the enrollment.

Once approved, travelers receive a unique Known Traveler Number (KTN) that, when added to an airline reservation, makes them eligible to use TSA PreCheck lanes at security checkpoints nationwide when traveling on any of the participating airlines. Most new enrollees receive a KTN within three to five days.

Teenagers aged 13-17 may now accompany TSA PreCheck enrolled parents or guardians through TSA PreCheck screening when traveling on the same reservation and when the TSA PreCheck indicator appears on the teen’s boarding pass. Children 12 and under may accompany an enrolled parent or guardian in the TSA PreCheck lanes without restriction.

Enrolled airline passengers must have the TSA PreCheck indicator (such as TSAPRECHK, TSA PRE, or TSA Pre✓®) on their boarding pass before approaching a TSA checkpoint to confirm they are eligible for TSA PreCheck screening.

AskTSA is available for travelers needing live assistance from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. EDT via X (formerly known as Twitter) or Facebook by messaging @AskTSA or by sending a text to “275-872” (“AskTSA”). Travelers may also reach the TSA Contact Center at 866-289-9673 from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. EDT on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. EDT on weekends/holidays. An automated service is available 24/7.