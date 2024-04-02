Blaze Pizza Springs Into April with $1 Drink Offer

April 2, 2024 – Blaze Pizza, the recognized leader in fast-casual artisanal pizza, is springing into April with $1 fountain drinks with any full size 11” pizza purchase*. Available at the company’s nearly 300 U.S. locations from coast-to-coast, $1 fountain drinks will be available until the end of the month. Along with various Coca-Cola beverages, the offer includes Blaze’s signature Blood Orange Lemonade and original Lemonade.

At Blaze Pizza, value goes far beyond a $1 beverage, as guests can combine their choice of more than 45 different ingredients, including toppings like roasted garlic, artichokes, hand-torn basil, and plant-based chorizo, or keep it simple with a classic pepperoni and cheese pizza. The commitment to using high-quality ingredients is matched by our dedication to delivering each guest with a unique pizza that truly reflects what they’re craving.

*One $1 drink offer per online transaction. Only at participating U.S. Blaze Pizza restaurants.

Source: Restaurant News

