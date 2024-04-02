Belmont’s Mason Landers Tabbed MVC Player of the Week

April 1, 2024 – The Missouri Valley Conference named Mason Landers the Player of the Week for April 1st.

Belmont’s Mason Landers had another massive week at the plate. He dominated Murray State’s pitching and helped the Bruins complete a road sweep. Landers posted a .462 batting average with a .500 on-base percentage. Landers led the team with three home runs, eight RBI, 15 total bases, and a 1.154 slugging percentage. Landers went 3-for-4 in Friday’s 14-4 win, with two home runs, three runs, and four RBI. He capped off the series with another multi-hit game with two RBI, and a home run.

Landers ranks third in the MVC with 10 home runs and tied for fourth in RBI with 32 on the season. He went 2-for-5 on Tuesday night with a triple against #16 Alabama.

Source: Belmont

