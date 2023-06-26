Tiny Little Donuts Expanding into Spring Hill

Mark and Tammy Mogul have been serving “tiny little donuts” out of a renovated airstream in Franklin since 2018 and now they are expanding to Spring Hill.

You can see the airstream parked at the Church of the City parking lot at 4910 Main Street. We don’t have an exact open date, but it is expected to open in the next few weeks.

This will be the first location of Tiny Little Donuts in Spring Hill and the first partnership for the donut company.

Tiny Little Donuts offers six flavors of bite-sized donuts, from plain to dark chocolate glazed. They also offer seasonal flavors like pumpkin, maple-glazed, candy cane, and more.

The Moguls brought Tiny Little Donuts to Franklin back in 2018 with one renovated airstream; now, there are two locations in Franklin-328 5th Avenue North and 1203 Murfreesboro Road.

Hours for Spring Hill have not been shared yet but typical hours are 7 am until 1 pm Tuesday- Saturday and 8am – 1pm on Sundays.

