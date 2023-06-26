Williamson County Property Transfers June 5

Michael Carpenter
See where houses and property sold for June 5-9, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Sales PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$825,000.00Tollgate Village Sec 12908 Americus DrThompson's Station37179
$752,332.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec153029 Whitstable CtThompson's Station37179
$510,000.00Witt Hill Ph 11809 Elizabeth CtSpring Hill37174
$360,000.00Rucker Park149 Velena StFranklin37064
$618,802.00Pepper Tree Cove Ph37127 Pepper Tree CirFairview37062
$820,000.00Annecy Ph15040 Evangeline PlaceNolensville37135
$2,200,000.004360 Arno RdFranklin37064
$950,000.00Somerset1546 Aberdeen DrBrentwood37027
$599,947.00Ballenger Farms Ph4 Sec11332 Creekside DrNolensville37135
$3,250,000.00Old Arno RdFranklin37064
$585,000.00Rolling Meadows106 Davidson DrFranklin37064
$700,000.00Rizer Point Sec15012 Rizer Point DrFranklin37069
$985,000.00Cardel Village1038 Carlisle LnFranklin37064
$250,000.00Avenue Downs Sec12904 Avenue Downs DrThompson's Station37179
$550,000.00Waters Edge Sec56007 Starboard LnFranklin37064
$599,900.00Thompsons Landing7203 Hidden Lake DrFairview37062
$639,900.00Tanyard Springs Ph 11004 Tanyard Springs DrSpring Hill37174
$520,000.00Franklin Green Sec 53234 Gardendale DrFranklin37064
$812,000.00Cherry Grove Add Sec 2 Ph21013 Alice Springs CirSpring Hill37174
$3,009,927.00Governors Club Ph 117 Medalist CtBrentwood37027
$810,000.00Mckays Mill Sec 331403 Flemings CtFranklin37067
$500,000.002089 Newark LnThompson's Station37179
$875,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec Aa118 Carphilly CirFranklin37069
$1,101,234.00Terravista Sec15020 Terravista LnFranklin37064
$649,000.00Heath Pl Of Franklin1200 Carnton LnFranklin37064
$1,690,000.00Heights1005 Heights BlvdBrentwood37027
$1,050,000.00Crunk Est6687 Arno-allisona RdCollege Grove37046
$1,000,000.00Brookfield Sec 191507 Adventure CtBrentwood37027
$865,000.00Burberry Glen Ph21705 Kirkpark CtNolensville37135
$4,203,376.00Witherspoon Sec79305 Edenwilde DrBrentwood37027
$1,600,000.00Westhaven Sec 11406 Wire Grass LnFranklin37064
$1,505,131.00Avenue Downs Sec12732 Otterham DrThompson's Station37179
$925,000.00Lockwood Glen Sec 3811 Caledonian CtFranklin37064
$410,000.00Brentwood Pointe Sec 2821 Brentwood PointeBrentwood37027
$910,000.00Bella Collina9636 Concord RdBrentwood37027
$467,500.00Reid Hill Commons Sec 2121 Prince William LnFranklin37064
$1,075,000.00Cool Springs East Sec 5312 Tinnan AveFranklin37067
$945,000.00Southern Woods Sec 3905 N Creekwood CtBrentwood37027
$537,500.00Brentwood Pointe Sec 31225 Brentwood PointeBrentwood37027
$1,215,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec33424 Beamon DrFranklin37064
$530,000.00Tollgate Village Sec352100 Branford Place 322Thompson's Station37179
$600,000.00Wyngate Est Ph 71734 Dryden CtSpring Hill37174
$1,500,000.00Stonebridge Park Sec 4511 Chippenham CtFranklin37069
$1,810,000.00Sonoma Sec 39610 Bouchaine PassBrentwood37027
$950,000.00Abington Ridge Sec 16104 Abington Ridge CtFranklin37067
$531,800.00Bent Creek Ph 1 Sec 1308 Dobson Branch TrlNolensville37135
$533,000.00Stream Valley Sec161013 Belamy LnFranklin37064
$2,500,000.00Morgan Farms Sec31808 Camborne PlaceBrentwood37027
$732,033.00Otter Creek Springs Ph27437 Swindon BlvdFairview37062
$875,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec21521 Finnhorse LnFranklin37064
$835,912.00Annecy Ph3a4016 Addiefrances DrNolensville37135
$1,900,000.00Wildwood Est Sec 26342 Panorama DrBrentwood37027
$1,246,722.00Westhaven Sec60648 Danny LnFranklin37064
$1,569,451.00Westhaven Sec 585039 Kathryn AveFranklin37064
$1,202,000.00Scales Farmstead Ph2365 Tulley CtNolensville37135
$835,000.00Mckays Mill Sec 253020 Oxford Glen DrFranklin37067
$1,545,726.00Westhaven Sec59525 Drummond StFranklin37064
$565,000.00Audubon Cove7313 Audubon CvFairview37062
$475,000.00Leverette Meadows Ph 17105 Cleveland LnFairview37062
$579,000.00Audubon Cove7312 Audubon CvFairview37062
$285,000.00Avenue Downs Sec 22928 Avenue Downs DrThompson's Station37179
$285,000.00Avenue Downs Sec 23226 Arundel LnThompson's Station37179
$619,900.00Morningside Sec 57013 Sunrise CirFranklin37067
$235,000.00Avenue Downs Sec 23217 Arundel LnThompson's Station37179
$1,125,000.00Brooksbank Estates Ph1152 Brooksbank DrNolensville37135
$577,000.00Berry Farms Town Center Sec 11014 Rural Plains CirFranklin37064
$649,900.00Silver Stream Farm Sec 6b2345 Orchard StNolensville37135
$345,000.00Brentwood Pointe Sec 1103 Brentwood PointeBrentwood37027
$431,551.00Cumberland Estates Ph46004 Venable CtFairview37062
$930,275.00Tollgate Village Sec18b2905 Americus DrThompson's Station37179
$804,900.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec27513 Delancey DrCollege Grove37046
$2,300,000.00Lookaway Farms Sec16205 Tall Timbers RdFranklin37067
$995,000.00Falls Grove Sec57237 Sky Meadow DrCollge37046
$1,752,000.00Cromwell Sec 21843 Burland CrescentBrentwood37027
$868,000.00Bent Creek Ph18 Sec2112 Carrick CtNolensville37135
$885,000.00Tollgate Village Sec 12920 Americus DrThompson's Station37179
$2,250,000.00Swansons Ridge1703 Swansons Ridge DrFranklin37064
$1,472,500.00Stephens Valley Sec1 Ph1a104 Glenrock DrNashville37221
$1,259,900.00Annecy Ph11121 Angela Ann CtNolensville37135
$620,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec K-2600 Lawrin ParkFranklin37069
$740,000.00Polk Place Sec 6152 Sontag DrFranklin37064
$2,356,686.00Splendor Ridge203 Splendor Ridge DrFranklin37064
$740,000.00Temple Hills Sec 8114 Collinwood PlFranklin37069
$1,275,000.00Westhaven Section 26453 Acadia AveFranklin37064
$615,000.00Crowne Pointe Sec 52927 Stewart Campbell PtThompson's Station37179
$884,900.00Spring Hill Place Sec 41505 Charleston Park DrSpring Hill37174
$605,000.00Hillsboro Acres1164 Brookside DrFranklin37069
$880,000.00Sneed Glen102 Mandy CtFranklin37069
$35,000.007307 Michael Lankford RdFairview37062
$865,000.00Summerlyn Sec2746 Eldon LnNolensville37135
$470,000.007289 Anderson RdFairview37062
$895,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec264049 Ryecroft LnFranklin37064
$855,000.00Rizer Point Sec15001 Rizer Point DrFranklin37069
$1,250,000.00Stephens Valley Sec71213 Luckett RdNashville37221
$1,715,000.00Wetherbrooke Sec 3612 Calverton LnBrentwood37027
$520,000.00Avenue Downs Sec 22943 Avenue Downs DrThompson's Station37179
$1,222,000.00Governors Club Ph 13-a14 Cherub CtBrentwood37027
$630,000.00Meadowgreen Acres141 Meadowgreen DrFranklin37069
$1,697,750.00Beech Grove Farms9570 Normandy WayBrentwood37027
$895,000.00Arrington Retreat Sec 1172 Sedona Woods TrlNolensville37135
$880,000.00Arrington Retreat Sec 1172 Sedona Woods TrlNolensville37135
$915,000.00Lockwood Glen Sec2312 Rafferty CtFranklin37064
$952,976.00Annecy Ph3a5554 Bienville StNolensville37135
$1,525,000.00Berry Farms Town Center Sec71024 General Martin LnFranklin37064
$1,125,000.00Chenoweth Sec 79325 Hannah CtBrentwood37027
$1,250,000.00River Landing Sec 1215 Winburn LnFranklin37069
$1,034,221.00Westhaven Sec60649 Danny LnFranklin37064
$350,000.007557 Crow Cut RdFairview37062
$700,000.00Wades Grove Sec18b6039 Spade DrSpring Hill37174
$406,000.00Row 311 Business Condos311 S Royal Oaks Blvd 130aFranklin37064
$800,871.00Waters Edge Sec61131 Crisp Spring DrFranklin37064
$865,000.00Lockwood Glen Sec8249 Moray CtFranklin37064
$1,088,706.00St Marlo Sec26144 St Marlo DrFranklin37064
$1,915,000.00Iroquois Meadows6336 Chickering CirNashville37221
$650,000.00Gateway Village Sec 2 Rev 11317 Moher BlvdFranklin37069
$1,600,000.00Cedarmont Valley Est Sec 23029 Trotters LnFranklin37067
$1,281,250.00Heathrow Hills1003 Lookout Ridge DrBrentwood37027
$1,099,000.00Fountainbrooke Sec 1605 Fountainbrooke CtBrentwood37027
$459,000.00Spring Hill Est Ph 14005 Arnst WaySpring Hill37174
$1,032,659.00Strawberry Fields3786 Strawberry Pvt LnThompson's Station37179
$645,325.00Waters Edge Sec6155 Calm Waters StFranklin37064
$1,650,000.00Wetherbrooke Sec 3626 Calverton LnBrentwood37027
$561,500.00Stonebrook Sec 51217 Countryside RdNolensville37135
$425,000.00Hamptons At Campbell Sta Ph2402 Heroit DrSpring Hill37174
$680,000.00Spring Hill Place Sec 71366 Round Hill LnSpring Hill37174
$960,000.00River Landing Sec 1208 Winburn LnFranklin37069
$280,000.00Winstead Court352 4th Ave S #13Franklin37064
$638,000.00Polston Place7118 Donald Wilson DrFairview37062
$740,000.00Walnut Ridge Sec 1113 Birchwood CtBrentwood37027
$425,000.00Carter Subdivision1234 Carter StFranklin37064
$699,000.00Copper Ridge Ph42101 Morton DrSpring Hill37174
$536,000.00Maplelawn Est2723 Banks CtThompson's Station37179
$820,000.00Sullivan Farms Sec A613 Wildflower CtFranklin37064
$1,070,000.00Autumn Ridge Ph23005 Trawler CtSpring Hill37174
$2,192,055.00Rosebrooke Sec2b9804 Hartwick CtBrentwood37027
$822,575.00High Park Hill Sec15415 Ayana Pvt DrArrington37014

