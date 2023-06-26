Williamson County Property Transfers June 5

See where houses and property sold for June 5-9, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Sales Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$825,000.00
|Tollgate Village Sec 1
|2908 Americus Dr
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$752,332.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec15
|3029 Whitstable Ct
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$510,000.00
|Witt Hill Ph 1
|1809 Elizabeth Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$360,000.00
|Rucker Park
|149 Velena St
|Franklin
|37064
|$618,802.00
|Pepper Tree Cove Ph3
|7127 Pepper Tree Cir
|Fairview
|37062
|$820,000.00
|Annecy Ph1
|5040 Evangeline Place
|Nolensville
|37135
|$2,200,000.00
|4360 Arno Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$950,000.00
|Somerset
|1546 Aberdeen Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$599,947.00
|Ballenger Farms Ph4 Sec1
|1332 Creekside Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$3,250,000.00
|Old Arno Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$585,000.00
|Rolling Meadows
|106 Davidson Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$700,000.00
|Rizer Point Sec1
|5012 Rizer Point Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$985,000.00
|Cardel Village
|1038 Carlisle Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$250,000.00
|Avenue Downs Sec1
|2904 Avenue Downs Dr
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$550,000.00
|Waters Edge Sec5
|6007 Starboard Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$599,900.00
|Thompsons Landing
|7203 Hidden Lake Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$639,900.00
|Tanyard Springs Ph 1
|1004 Tanyard Springs Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$520,000.00
|Franklin Green Sec 5
|3234 Gardendale Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$812,000.00
|Cherry Grove Add Sec 2 Ph2
|1013 Alice Springs Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$3,009,927.00
|Governors Club Ph 11
|7 Medalist Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$810,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 33
|1403 Flemings Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$500,000.00
|2089 Newark Ln
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$875,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec Aa
|118 Carphilly Cir
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,101,234.00
|Terravista Sec1
|5020 Terravista Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$649,000.00
|Heath Pl Of Franklin
|1200 Carnton Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,690,000.00
|Heights
|1005 Heights Blvd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,050,000.00
|Crunk Est
|6687 Arno-allisona Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,000,000.00
|Brookfield Sec 19
|1507 Adventure Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$865,000.00
|Burberry Glen Ph2
|1705 Kirkpark Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$4,203,376.00
|Witherspoon Sec7
|9305 Edenwilde Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,600,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 11
|406 Wire Grass Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,505,131.00
|Avenue Downs Sec1
|2732 Otterham Dr
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$925,000.00
|Lockwood Glen Sec 3
|811 Caledonian Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$410,000.00
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 2
|821 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|37027
|$910,000.00
|Bella Collina
|9636 Concord Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$467,500.00
|Reid Hill Commons Sec 2
|121 Prince William Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,075,000.00
|Cool Springs East Sec 5
|312 Tinnan Ave
|Franklin
|37067
|$945,000.00
|Southern Woods Sec 3
|905 N Creekwood Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$537,500.00
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 3
|1225 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,215,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec33
|424 Beamon Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$530,000.00
|Tollgate Village Sec35
|2100 Branford Place 322
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$600,000.00
|Wyngate Est Ph 7
|1734 Dryden Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,500,000.00
|Stonebridge Park Sec 4
|511 Chippenham Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,810,000.00
|Sonoma Sec 3
|9610 Bouchaine Pass
|Brentwood
|37027
|$950,000.00
|Abington Ridge Sec 1
|6104 Abington Ridge Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$531,800.00
|Bent Creek Ph 1 Sec 1
|308 Dobson Branch Trl
|Nolensville
|37135
|$533,000.00
|Stream Valley Sec16
|1013 Belamy Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,500,000.00
|Morgan Farms Sec3
|1808 Camborne Place
|Brentwood
|37027
|$732,033.00
|Otter Creek Springs Ph2
|7437 Swindon Blvd
|Fairview
|37062
|$875,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec21
|521 Finnhorse Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$835,912.00
|Annecy Ph3a
|4016 Addiefrances Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,900,000.00
|Wildwood Est Sec 2
|6342 Panorama Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,246,722.00
|Westhaven Sec60
|648 Danny Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,569,451.00
|Westhaven Sec 58
|5039 Kathryn Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,202,000.00
|Scales Farmstead Ph2
|365 Tulley Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$835,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 25
|3020 Oxford Glen Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,545,726.00
|Westhaven Sec59
|525 Drummond St
|Franklin
|37064
|$565,000.00
|Audubon Cove
|7313 Audubon Cv
|Fairview
|37062
|$475,000.00
|Leverette Meadows Ph 1
|7105 Cleveland Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$579,000.00
|Audubon Cove
|7312 Audubon Cv
|Fairview
|37062
|$285,000.00
|Avenue Downs Sec 2
|2928 Avenue Downs Dr
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$285,000.00
|Avenue Downs Sec 2
|3226 Arundel Ln
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$619,900.00
|Morningside Sec 5
|7013 Sunrise Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$235,000.00
|Avenue Downs Sec 2
|3217 Arundel Ln
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$1,125,000.00
|Brooksbank Estates Ph1
|152 Brooksbank Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$577,000.00
|Berry Farms Town Center Sec 1
|1014 Rural Plains Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$649,900.00
|Silver Stream Farm Sec 6b
|2345 Orchard St
|Nolensville
|37135
|$345,000.00
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 1
|103 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|37027
|$431,551.00
|Cumberland Estates Ph4
|6004 Venable Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$930,275.00
|Tollgate Village Sec18b
|2905 Americus Dr
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$804,900.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec2
|7513 Delancey Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,300,000.00
|Lookaway Farms Sec1
|6205 Tall Timbers Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$995,000.00
|Falls Grove Sec5
|7237 Sky Meadow Dr
|Collge
|37046
|$1,752,000.00
|Cromwell Sec 2
|1843 Burland Crescent
|Brentwood
|37027
|$868,000.00
|Bent Creek Ph18 Sec2
|112 Carrick Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$885,000.00
|Tollgate Village Sec 1
|2920 Americus Dr
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$2,250,000.00
|Swansons Ridge
|1703 Swansons Ridge Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,472,500.00
|Stephens Valley Sec1 Ph1a
|104 Glenrock Dr
|Nashville
|37221
|$1,259,900.00
|Annecy Ph1
|1121 Angela Ann Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$620,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec K-2
|600 Lawrin Park
|Franklin
|37069
|$740,000.00
|Polk Place Sec 6
|152 Sontag Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,356,686.00
|Splendor Ridge
|203 Splendor Ridge Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$740,000.00
|Temple Hills Sec 8
|114 Collinwood Pl
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,275,000.00
|Westhaven Section 26
|453 Acadia Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$615,000.00
|Crowne Pointe Sec 5
|2927 Stewart Campbell Pt
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$884,900.00
|Spring Hill Place Sec 4
|1505 Charleston Park Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$605,000.00
|Hillsboro Acres
|1164 Brookside Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$880,000.00
|Sneed Glen
|102 Mandy Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$35,000.00
|7307 Michael Lankford Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$865,000.00
|Summerlyn Sec2
|746 Eldon Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$470,000.00
|7289 Anderson Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$895,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec26
|4049 Ryecroft Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$855,000.00
|Rizer Point Sec1
|5001 Rizer Point Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,250,000.00
|Stephens Valley Sec7
|1213 Luckett Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$1,715,000.00
|Wetherbrooke Sec 3
|612 Calverton Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$520,000.00
|Avenue Downs Sec 2
|2943 Avenue Downs Dr
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$1,222,000.00
|Governors Club Ph 13-a
|14 Cherub Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$630,000.00
|Meadowgreen Acres
|141 Meadowgreen Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,697,750.00
|Beech Grove Farms
|9570 Normandy Way
|Brentwood
|37027
|$895,000.00
|Arrington Retreat Sec 1
|172 Sedona Woods Trl
|Nolensville
|37135
|$880,000.00
|Arrington Retreat Sec 1
|172 Sedona Woods Trl
|Nolensville
|37135
|$915,000.00
|Lockwood Glen Sec2
|312 Rafferty Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$952,976.00
|Annecy Ph3a
|5554 Bienville St
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,525,000.00
|Berry Farms Town Center Sec7
|1024 General Martin Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,125,000.00
|Chenoweth Sec 7
|9325 Hannah Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,250,000.00
|River Landing Sec 1
|215 Winburn Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,034,221.00
|Westhaven Sec60
|649 Danny Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$350,000.00
|7557 Crow Cut Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$700,000.00
|Wades Grove Sec18b
|6039 Spade Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$406,000.00
|Row 311 Business Condos
|311 S Royal Oaks Blvd 130a
|Franklin
|37064
|$800,871.00
|Waters Edge Sec6
|1131 Crisp Spring Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$865,000.00
|Lockwood Glen Sec8
|249 Moray Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,088,706.00
|St Marlo Sec2
|6144 St Marlo Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,915,000.00
|Iroquois Meadows
|6336 Chickering Cir
|Nashville
|37221
|$650,000.00
|Gateway Village Sec 2 Rev 1
|1317 Moher Blvd
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,600,000.00
|Cedarmont Valley Est Sec 2
|3029 Trotters Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,281,250.00
|Heathrow Hills
|1003 Lookout Ridge Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,099,000.00
|Fountainbrooke Sec 1
|605 Fountainbrooke Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$459,000.00
|Spring Hill Est Ph 1
|4005 Arnst Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,032,659.00
|Strawberry Fields
|3786 Strawberry Pvt Ln
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$645,325.00
|Waters Edge Sec6
|155 Calm Waters St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,650,000.00
|Wetherbrooke Sec 3
|626 Calverton Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$561,500.00
|Stonebrook Sec 5
|1217 Countryside Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$425,000.00
|Hamptons At Campbell Sta Ph2
|402 Heroit Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$680,000.00
|Spring Hill Place Sec 7
|1366 Round Hill Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$960,000.00
|River Landing Sec 1
|208 Winburn Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$280,000.00
|Winstead Court
|352 4th Ave S #13
|Franklin
|37064
|$638,000.00
|Polston Place
|7118 Donald Wilson Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$740,000.00
|Walnut Ridge Sec 1
|113 Birchwood Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$425,000.00
|Carter Subdivision
|1234 Carter St
|Franklin
|37064
|$699,000.00
|Copper Ridge Ph4
|2101 Morton Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$536,000.00
|Maplelawn Est
|2723 Banks Ct
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$820,000.00
|Sullivan Farms Sec A
|613 Wildflower Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,070,000.00
|Autumn Ridge Ph2
|3005 Trawler Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$2,192,055.00
|Rosebrooke Sec2b
|9804 Hartwick Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$822,575.00
|High Park Hill Sec1
|5415 Ayana Pvt Dr
|Arrington
|37014