Williamson County Property Transfers June 5

See where houses and property sold for June 5-9, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Sales Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $825,000.00 Tollgate Village Sec 1 2908 Americus Dr Thompson's Station 37179 $752,332.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec15 3029 Whitstable Ct Thompson's Station 37179 $510,000.00 Witt Hill Ph 1 1809 Elizabeth Ct Spring Hill 37174 $360,000.00 Rucker Park 149 Velena St Franklin 37064 $618,802.00 Pepper Tree Cove Ph3 7127 Pepper Tree Cir Fairview 37062 $820,000.00 Annecy Ph1 5040 Evangeline Place Nolensville 37135 $2,200,000.00 4360 Arno Rd Franklin 37064 $950,000.00 Somerset 1546 Aberdeen Dr Brentwood 37027 $599,947.00 Ballenger Farms Ph4 Sec1 1332 Creekside Dr Nolensville 37135 $3,250,000.00 Old Arno Rd Franklin 37064 $585,000.00 Rolling Meadows 106 Davidson Dr Franklin 37064 $700,000.00 Rizer Point Sec1 5012 Rizer Point Dr Franklin 37069 $985,000.00 Cardel Village 1038 Carlisle Ln Franklin 37064 $250,000.00 Avenue Downs Sec1 2904 Avenue Downs Dr Thompson's Station 37179 $550,000.00 Waters Edge Sec5 6007 Starboard Ln Franklin 37064 $599,900.00 Thompsons Landing 7203 Hidden Lake Dr Fairview 37062 $639,900.00 Tanyard Springs Ph 1 1004 Tanyard Springs Dr Spring Hill 37174 $520,000.00 Franklin Green Sec 5 3234 Gardendale Dr Franklin 37064 $812,000.00 Cherry Grove Add Sec 2 Ph2 1013 Alice Springs Cir Spring Hill 37174 $3,009,927.00 Governors Club Ph 11 7 Medalist Ct Brentwood 37027 $810,000.00 Mckays Mill Sec 33 1403 Flemings Ct Franklin 37067 $500,000.00 2089 Newark Ln Thompson's Station 37179 $875,000.00 Fieldstone Farms Sec Aa 118 Carphilly Cir Franklin 37069 $1,101,234.00 Terravista Sec1 5020 Terravista Ln Franklin 37064 $649,000.00 Heath Pl Of Franklin 1200 Carnton Ln Franklin 37064 $1,690,000.00 Heights 1005 Heights Blvd Brentwood 37027 $1,050,000.00 Crunk Est 6687 Arno-allisona Rd College Grove 37046 $1,000,000.00 Brookfield Sec 19 1507 Adventure Ct Brentwood 37027 $865,000.00 Burberry Glen Ph2 1705 Kirkpark Ct Nolensville 37135 $4,203,376.00 Witherspoon Sec7 9305 Edenwilde Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,600,000.00 Westhaven Sec 11 406 Wire Grass Ln Franklin 37064 $1,505,131.00 Avenue Downs Sec1 2732 Otterham Dr Thompson's Station 37179 $925,000.00 Lockwood Glen Sec 3 811 Caledonian Ct Franklin 37064 $410,000.00 Brentwood Pointe Sec 2 821 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood 37027 $910,000.00 Bella Collina 9636 Concord Rd Brentwood 37027 $467,500.00 Reid Hill Commons Sec 2 121 Prince William Ln Franklin 37064 $1,075,000.00 Cool Springs East Sec 5 312 Tinnan Ave Franklin 37067 $945,000.00 Southern Woods Sec 3 905 N Creekwood Ct Brentwood 37027 $537,500.00 Brentwood Pointe Sec 3 1225 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood 37027 $1,215,000.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec33 424 Beamon Dr Franklin 37064 $530,000.00 Tollgate Village Sec35 2100 Branford Place 322 Thompson's Station 37179 $600,000.00 Wyngate Est Ph 7 1734 Dryden Ct Spring Hill 37174 $1,500,000.00 Stonebridge Park Sec 4 511 Chippenham Ct Franklin 37069 $1,810,000.00 Sonoma Sec 3 9610 Bouchaine Pass Brentwood 37027 $950,000.00 Abington Ridge Sec 1 6104 Abington Ridge Ct Franklin 37067 $531,800.00 Bent Creek Ph 1 Sec 1 308 Dobson Branch Trl Nolensville 37135 $533,000.00 Stream Valley Sec16 1013 Belamy Ln Franklin 37064 $2,500,000.00 Morgan Farms Sec3 1808 Camborne Place Brentwood 37027 $732,033.00 Otter Creek Springs Ph2 7437 Swindon Blvd Fairview 37062 $875,000.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec21 521 Finnhorse Ln Franklin 37064 $835,912.00 Annecy Ph3a 4016 Addiefrances Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,900,000.00 Wildwood Est Sec 2 6342 Panorama Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,246,722.00 Westhaven Sec60 648 Danny Ln Franklin 37064 $1,569,451.00 Westhaven Sec 58 5039 Kathryn Ave Franklin 37064 $1,202,000.00 Scales Farmstead Ph2 365 Tulley Ct Nolensville 37135 $835,000.00 Mckays Mill Sec 25 3020 Oxford Glen Dr Franklin 37067 $1,545,726.00 Westhaven Sec59 525 Drummond St Franklin 37064 $565,000.00 Audubon Cove 7313 Audubon Cv Fairview 37062 $475,000.00 Leverette Meadows Ph 1 7105 Cleveland Ln Fairview 37062 $579,000.00 Audubon Cove 7312 Audubon Cv Fairview 37062 $285,000.00 Avenue Downs Sec 2 2928 Avenue Downs Dr Thompson's Station 37179 $285,000.00 Avenue Downs Sec 2 3226 Arundel Ln Thompson's Station 37179 $619,900.00 Morningside Sec 5 7013 Sunrise Cir Franklin 37067 $235,000.00 Avenue Downs Sec 2 3217 Arundel Ln Thompson's Station 37179 $1,125,000.00 Brooksbank Estates Ph1 152 Brooksbank Dr Nolensville 37135 $577,000.00 Berry Farms Town Center Sec 1 1014 Rural Plains Cir Franklin 37064 $649,900.00 Silver Stream Farm Sec 6b 2345 Orchard St Nolensville 37135 $345,000.00 Brentwood Pointe Sec 1 103 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood 37027 $431,551.00 Cumberland Estates Ph4 6004 Venable Ct Fairview 37062 $930,275.00 Tollgate Village Sec18b 2905 Americus Dr Thompson's Station 37179 $804,900.00 Mcdaniel Estates Sec2 7513 Delancey Dr College Grove 37046 $2,300,000.00 Lookaway Farms Sec1 6205 Tall Timbers Rd Franklin 37067 $995,000.00 Falls Grove Sec5 7237 Sky Meadow Dr Collge 37046 $1,752,000.00 Cromwell Sec 2 1843 Burland Crescent Brentwood 37027 $868,000.00 Bent Creek Ph18 Sec2 112 Carrick Ct Nolensville 37135 $885,000.00 Tollgate Village Sec 1 2920 Americus Dr Thompson's Station 37179 $2,250,000.00 Swansons Ridge 1703 Swansons Ridge Dr Franklin 37064 $1,472,500.00 Stephens Valley Sec1 Ph1a 104 Glenrock Dr Nashville 37221 $1,259,900.00 Annecy Ph1 1121 Angela Ann Ct Nolensville 37135 $620,000.00 Fieldstone Farms Sec K-2 600 Lawrin Park Franklin 37069 $740,000.00 Polk Place Sec 6 152 Sontag Dr Franklin 37064 $2,356,686.00 Splendor Ridge 203 Splendor Ridge Dr Franklin 37064 $740,000.00 Temple Hills Sec 8 114 Collinwood Pl Franklin 37069 $1,275,000.00 Westhaven Section 26 453 Acadia Ave Franklin 37064 $615,000.00 Crowne Pointe Sec 5 2927 Stewart Campbell Pt Thompson's Station 37179 $884,900.00 Spring Hill Place Sec 4 1505 Charleston Park Dr Spring Hill 37174 $605,000.00 Hillsboro Acres 1164 Brookside Dr Franklin 37069 $880,000.00 Sneed Glen 102 Mandy Ct Franklin 37069 $35,000.00 7307 Michael Lankford Rd Fairview 37062 $865,000.00 Summerlyn Sec2 746 Eldon Ln Nolensville 37135 $470,000.00 7289 Anderson Rd Fairview 37062 $895,000.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec26 4049 Ryecroft Ln Franklin 37064 $855,000.00 Rizer Point Sec1 5001 Rizer Point Dr Franklin 37069 $1,250,000.00 Stephens Valley Sec7 1213 Luckett Rd Nashville 37221 $1,715,000.00 Wetherbrooke Sec 3 612 Calverton Ln Brentwood 37027 $520,000.00 Avenue Downs Sec 2 2943 Avenue Downs Dr Thompson's Station 37179 $1,222,000.00 Governors Club Ph 13-a 14 Cherub Ct Brentwood 37027 $630,000.00 Meadowgreen Acres 141 Meadowgreen Dr Franklin 37069 $1,697,750.00 Beech Grove Farms 9570 Normandy Way Brentwood 37027 $895,000.00 Arrington Retreat Sec 1 172 Sedona Woods Trl Nolensville 37135 $880,000.00 Arrington Retreat Sec 1 172 Sedona Woods Trl Nolensville 37135 $915,000.00 Lockwood Glen Sec2 312 Rafferty Ct Franklin 37064 $952,976.00 Annecy Ph3a 5554 Bienville St Nolensville 37135 $1,525,000.00 Berry Farms Town Center Sec7 1024 General Martin Ln Franklin 37064 $1,125,000.00 Chenoweth Sec 7 9325 Hannah Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,250,000.00 River Landing Sec 1 215 Winburn Ln Franklin 37069 $1,034,221.00 Westhaven Sec60 649 Danny Ln Franklin 37064 $350,000.00 7557 Crow Cut Rd Fairview 37062 $700,000.00 Wades Grove Sec18b 6039 Spade Dr Spring Hill 37174 $406,000.00 Row 311 Business Condos 311 S Royal Oaks Blvd 130a Franklin 37064 $800,871.00 Waters Edge Sec6 1131 Crisp Spring Dr Franklin 37064 $865,000.00 Lockwood Glen Sec8 249 Moray Ct Franklin 37064 $1,088,706.00 St Marlo Sec2 6144 St Marlo Dr Franklin 37064 $1,915,000.00 Iroquois Meadows 6336 Chickering Cir Nashville 37221 $650,000.00 Gateway Village Sec 2 Rev 1 1317 Moher Blvd Franklin 37069 $1,600,000.00 Cedarmont Valley Est Sec 2 3029 Trotters Ln Franklin 37067 $1,281,250.00 Heathrow Hills 1003 Lookout Ridge Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,099,000.00 Fountainbrooke Sec 1 605 Fountainbrooke Ct Brentwood 37027 $459,000.00 Spring Hill Est Ph 1 4005 Arnst Way Spring Hill 37174 $1,032,659.00 Strawberry Fields 3786 Strawberry Pvt Ln Thompson's Station 37179 $645,325.00 Waters Edge Sec6 155 Calm Waters St Franklin 37064 $1,650,000.00 Wetherbrooke Sec 3 626 Calverton Ln Brentwood 37027 $561,500.00 Stonebrook Sec 5 1217 Countryside Rd Nolensville 37135 $425,000.00 Hamptons At Campbell Sta Ph2 402 Heroit Dr Spring Hill 37174 $680,000.00 Spring Hill Place Sec 7 1366 Round Hill Ln Spring Hill 37174 $960,000.00 River Landing Sec 1 208 Winburn Ln Franklin 37069 $280,000.00 Winstead Court 352 4th Ave S #13 Franklin 37064 $638,000.00 Polston Place 7118 Donald Wilson Dr Fairview 37062 $740,000.00 Walnut Ridge Sec 1 113 Birchwood Ct Brentwood 37027 $425,000.00 Carter Subdivision 1234 Carter St Franklin 37064 $699,000.00 Copper Ridge Ph4 2101 Morton Dr Spring Hill 37174 $536,000.00 Maplelawn Est 2723 Banks Ct Thompson's Station 37179 $820,000.00 Sullivan Farms Sec A 613 Wildflower Ct Franklin 37064 $1,070,000.00 Autumn Ridge Ph2 3005 Trawler Ct Spring Hill 37174 $2,192,055.00 Rosebrooke Sec2b 9804 Hartwick Ct Brentwood 37027 $822,575.00 High Park Hill Sec1 5415 Ayana Pvt Dr Arrington 37014