WEATHER 6-26-27-2023 Windy and Warm

Enjoy these couple of days because July is going to arrive by the end of the week with a hot vengeance.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 91. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 68. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 91. West northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.