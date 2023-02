Tennessee Lieutenant Governor, Randy McNally, has been hospitalized following heart issues.

McNally shared on his social media pages that he checked into Vanderbilt hospital after experiencing symptoms of an irregular heartbeat.

He also stated that tests indicate that he will likely need a pacemaker to help regulate his cardiac issues.

A legislative leader for nearly 40 years, McNally wrote that he hopes to be back at work as soon as possible and he appreciates the thoughts and prayers.