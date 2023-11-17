Tennessee College Football 2023 Schedule – Week 12

By
Adam Brown
-

Week 12 of college football is here! Below is the date, time, and opponent for all Tennessee college football teams so that you can stay in the know and take full advantage this weekend.

Saturday, November 18th, 2023

Georgia (10-0) at Tennessee (7-3) at 2:30 CT

UTEP (3-7) at MTSU (3-7) at 1:00 CT

SMU (8-2) at Memphis (8-2) at 11:00 CT

Vanderbilt (2-9) – BYE

The Citadel (0-10) at ETSU (2-8) at 12:00 CT

Chattanooga (7-3) at Alabama (8-1) at 11:00 CT

Tennessee Tech (3-7) at TSU (6-4) at 2:00 CT

UT Martin (8-2) at Samford (5-5) 12:00 CT

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here