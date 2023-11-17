Tennessee College Football 2023 Schedule – Week 12

Week 12 of college football is here! Below is the date, time, and opponent for all Tennessee college football teams so that you can stay in the know and take full advantage this weekend.

Saturday, November 18th, 2023

Georgia (10-0) at Tennessee (7-3) at 2:30 CT

UTEP (3-7) at MTSU (3-7) at 1:00 CT

SMU (8-2) at Memphis (8-2) at 11:00 CT

Vanderbilt (2-9) – BYE

The Citadel (0-10) at ETSU (2-8) at 12:00 CT

Chattanooga (7-3) at Alabama (8-1) at 11:00 CT

Tennessee Tech (3-7) at TSU (6-4) at 2:00 CT

UT Martin (8-2) at Samford (5-5) 12:00 CT