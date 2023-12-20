Tanger Outlets Nashville Extends Shopping Hours Leading Up to Christmas

Tanger Outlets Nashville is offering special extended hours and daily deals to help with last-minute holiday shopping in the Davidson County area. Top brands for gifting – such as adidas, Ulta Beauty and Summersalt – are stocked up and offering real savings for shoppers checking off wish lists during the final days of the season, including Super Saturday and Christmas Eve. Visitors can also take advantage of special hours on the day after Christmas for even more savings.

As part of Tanger’s 12 Days of Holiday Joy, TangerClub members can also gain access to exclusive daily deals and special promotions including gifts with purchase, instant savings and even more discounts at their favorite brands.

Tanger Outlets Nashville is located at 4060 Cane Ridge Parkway, Nashville.

Wednesday, Dec. 20 -10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 21 -10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 22- 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 23 -9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Christmas Eve, Dec. 24 -8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Christmas Day, Dec. 25 CLOSED

Tuesday, Dec. 26 -10 a.m. – 9 p.m.