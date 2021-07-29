Stock Up on School Supplies During Tax-Free Holiday

From WCS inFocus

By
Williamson Source
-
For those looking to stock up on supplies before the first day of school, the perfect opportunity is just around the corner. Tennessee's tax-free holidays begin July 30.
Photo by wcs

School supplies, clothing items less than $100 and computers less than $1,500 will be exempt from sales tax from July 30 until August 1. To take full advantage of the weekend, take a look at the Traditional Sales Tax Holiday page on the Tennessee Department of Revenue (TDOR) website.

Beginning July 30 through August 5, prepared food and food ingredients are not subject to sales tax. For a full description of exempt and non-exempt items, visit the TDOR Food Sales Tax Holiday page.

School supply lists may be found on each elementary and middle school website. If a list is not available, contact that school’s front office.

