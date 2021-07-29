Photo of the Day: July 29, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Congratulations to Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Kevin Spry who recently graduated from the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy in Donelson. Deputy Spry received his diploma in June after completing 12 weeks of Basic Police School. He is assigned to the Court Services Division.

Deputy Spry joins the ranks of thousands of law enforcement officers who have studied at TLETA.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo that you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.