Spring Hill Waste Management to Resume Operations January 28

Waste Management will resume operations in Spring Hill on Wednesday, January 28. Crews will be servicing regularly-scheduled Wednesday routes for trash and recycling.

Due to some streets still having slick spots, Waste Management asks customers to have all trash/recycling cans to the curb by 6 a.m. Crews may have to run routes in alternate sequences, as roads clear up throughout the day.

Please note, there may be some streets WM cannot access. Crews will make up these routes throughout the week.

Monday and Tuesday customers will be serviced on their next scheduled service days — Monday, February 2, and Tuesday, February 3. All bagged trash needs to be placed inside the WM can. Crews will not be picking up trash unless it is inside the can.

Source: City of Spring Hill

Click for More News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email