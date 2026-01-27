NES Power Outages Update for Jan. 27, 2026

NES Update for January 27, 2026, 7 a.m. NES teams worked overnight to make repairs and restore power to customers after freezing rain and ice impacted the NES service territory and have restored power to 104,000 customers. NES and contracted lineworkers will continue operations in rotations, and they will remain on extended 14–16‑hour shifts to ensure we can continue responding quickly. To ensure the safety of our lineworkers, it is against NES policy to disclose locations where teams are working in the field. Right now: there are about 130,000 customers currently without power

at least 189 broken poles have been reported across our service area NES will deploy more than 740 lineworkers across the service area this morning and will add more throughout the day. Vegetation management teams and supplemental contract teams have been deployed to complement our restoration efforts and ensure lineworkers can continue reaching their sites efficiently.

NES restores power by tackling areas affecting the largest number of customers first. We understand being without power is difficult, especially when conditions outside are extreme. Regardless of where a customer lives, all of our customer base is important, and our lineworkers are working hard to restore power to every last customer. No one will be forgotten or left behind; however, utility prioritization practices are to restore the greatest number of customers first.

