Spring Hill to Update Memorial at Evans Park, Address Safety Concerns

The City of Spring Hill plans to update the popular memorial to Casey Marie Sneed, the eight-year-old city resident who died 22 years ago while playing in the snow near her home.

The brown, wooden edifice, “Casey’s Castle,” sits near the entrance to the playground at Evans Park. Built the year after its namesake’s death, it shows its age and is becoming a safety hazard.

Never intended as a structure for kids to climb on, it has become one, creating splinters and potential fall risks. A recent professional assessment indicates the memorial could begin to collapse in the near future.

“After some thought and collaboration with residents, we feel it may be time for the old wooden structure to be replaced with something more enduring,” says Kayce Williams, Spring Hill’s Parks and Recreation director.

The update plan features a butterfly garden, walkway and permanent, cast aluminum plaque at the current location, next to Casey’s favorite park.

“We commissioned a memorial plaque surrounded by a beautiful butterfly garden in honor of Casey’s playful spirit,” said Williams. “We hope residents like the updates shown in the designer’s renderings.”

Members of the Spring Hill Board of Mayor and Alderman are aware of the proposal and are likely to take part in a public dedication of the monument. A date has yet to be set for the ceremony.

Funds for the updates will come from the Parks and Recreation budget.