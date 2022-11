Spring Hill, TN – The SHPD is investigating a hit-and-run crash that occurred on November 6th at 2:22 PM in the area of Candlelite Drive and Port Royal Road.

A silver BMW car drove through a wooden fence and then left the scene. The suspect vehicle is pictured above.

If you have information relating to this incident, please contact Sgt. Tommy Barber at tbarber@springhilltn.org or submit an anonymous tip here.